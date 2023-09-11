Harvey Barnes Contemplating Scotland Switch After England Snub 👀

Newcastle United’s Harvey Barnes is considering a switch to Scotland. talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have their say!
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#harveybarnes
#scotland
#newcastleunited
#england
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Friendlies no major tournaments sure maybe.
Andy Townsend was an Irish heritage player. McTominay , Adams and Dykes are Scottish heritage players. No wonder the Scottish leagues are of a poor standard. Scotland does not have any home grown talent for the future.
They talk how grealish and rice are Irish when they were born in England. Townsend had no option to play for Ireland as no one else wanted him
They just need Alexis Mac Allister to switch now and they'll be world beaters 😎
That’s his career down the pan then 🤣🤣🤣
Barnes should play for Scotland, if he wants to play. England attackers are much better than him
Yikes, the competition ahead of him is miles ahead. I don't see him making this squad. A lot of good players won't make the squad cause there's just great players in there.
England have too many quality players, if Scotland, Ireland and Wales are happy to take you, good luck to ya.
International football hasnt been ''representing your country'' for decades (Andy Townshend the perfect example here).
Good player get him here for the Scots. He will get into our team. Hopefully he goes for it. 🏴🏴🏴
Come on harvey the smart choice would be to join our mob pal its a know brainer scotland 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵💪😉
no way should he even be considered — it's becoming like club football
Scotland have a better coach then England
Don’t like the timing of it, if this happens. Just about to qualify for major tournament and he’s like, “oh I think I’ll switch now”. Plus it takes a spot away from a player that’s probably been a part of the squad all qualifying. If he still wants to switch after the euros then he’s all welcome.
Turn on comments for the rubiales video
Southgate Married his wife in 1997 and still very happily married.
He is a very loyal person
Very rare for a 90s footballer
I do think it makes a bit of a mockery of international football as the likes of rice and grealish can play for Ireland until they are in a position to be selected for their ‘actual’ country.
But end of the day the world is much more interconnected and the lines are blurred as a lot of people will have parents from different nationalities so it’s just how it is
About time. Lad turned me down in FM 100 times.
He isn't good enough for England.
These 2 are excellent presenters bounce off each other well.
Sorry but I really object to these players that make the cynical decision to switch on the basis that team is half decent now & look like qualifying for a major tournament. Barnes would be taking the place of someone who may well have made a significant contribution to qualification already. That's not on, irrespective of how good he may be. If Scotland had lost 5 out of 5 of the qualifiers we wouldn't be hearing a word of this story.
Genuinely curious as to whether you Scottish fans would want him…? He was born in england, played for both England's youth and full international teams, and has 2 english parents… He'll be taking away a spot from an actual Scottish player.
We've had a lack of talent at centre back in last few years in the England squad, while France have an embarrassment of riches there (Saliba, Upamecano, Konate, Kounde, Todibo, Hernandez, Badashiele, Pavard, Fofana, Kimpembe, Lukeba, Disasi, Yoro e.t.c e.t.c). If one of their CBs tried to switch to playing for us (through a grandparent) after previously showing no interest, and becuase they couldn't crack the french squad… I wouldn't want them!
Harvey Barnes going to play for Scotland would be beneficial to both the international team and the player. Wise choice.
As Southgate insists on picking teams not on current form but due to past performances, may I suggest another starting XI…..?
Banks
Pearce, Walker(dez), Adams, G.Neville
Gazza, Scholes, Beckham
Lineker, Shearer, Rooney
I am a Leicester City supporter and Barnes should make the switch because he is Never going to play for England. Gareth Southgate has too many Favorites and he is no way near Southgate's List and never will be.
He can stay in the wilderness as far as I'm concerned. McTominay, McGinn, McGreagor and Gilmore have the midfield locked down with Ferguson, McLean and Jack more than able deputies for the midfield.
Why not he has more chance of winning something with Scotland than England,s shower
this is why woke gate needs to go
not a bad time to play for scotland right now they got a decent side.
Better leave… Southgate will play Maguire as RW and Henderson as Goalie with Kalvin Philip as CB.. even if all r injured
The biggest "cause" of multi-national national teams is immigration. A Scottish granny is nothing in comparison. The Soviet fact is amazing though! Must be some who played for Yugoslavia then switched to one of the new countries after it broke up too.
Stéfano played for argentina and spain 😅
Wouldn’t get in our England team anyway! 😢
Naewunnering