9 comentarios en “NEWCASTLE UNITED REVEAL FAN-ZONE DESIGNS!

  1. Carl Hamilton

    Another great upload mate. You are excellent at explaining the rationale behind the club’s ideas. You are excellent, my friend.

  4. Simon Farrimond

    I wonder if when the Fanzone is finished they might invite all the eateries from the Brew Co on the quayside which is going to have to close when the works start on the Tyne Bridge which is going to be a couple of years if not more so would be a great way of keeping businesses and jobs alive that way temporarily

Los comentarios están cerrados.