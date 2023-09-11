Subscribe for FREE!
Support the Channel on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #Stack
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Subscribe for FREE!
Support the Channel on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #Stack
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Another great upload mate. You are excellent at explaining the rationale behind the club’s ideas. You are excellent, my friend.
1:02 that’s is a planning requirement that they do that 1:26
Won 1 lost 3, this needs sorting
I wonder if when the Fanzone is finished they might invite all the eateries from the Brew Co on the quayside which is going to have to close when the works start on the Tyne Bridge which is going to be a couple of years if not more so would be a great way of keeping businesses and jobs alive that way temporarily
Rip everyone
is st james park being extended?
Will they be showing the games live? Would be good to come over and enjoy the atmosphere, even if I can't get a ticket.
I was supposed to go to this but forgot all about it 😂
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Rob And All The Newcastle United Space-Cadets…