For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Well it's about time hahahha. I love it. More please 🙏 streaming the game would be awesome too. I'm hearing rumours.
Well done Newcastle women
Shame they can’t play Barnestoneworth ‘B’ team every week.
Which will happen first – the men's team win the premier league, or the women's team keep getting promoted and win the WSL?
Yeah we need more of these highlights please. Well done lasses!
Nice
Up the Mags!
My girls I am heart proud of y'all😘👌🌈
What a crazy goal by Stoke Women
Get in, Lasses!
Amazing 🎉
Yes! Women's highlights! More please!
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Galloway is just class great signing
Howay the lasses
My Cousin Julie Lowe Played 4 Sunderland And England Under 19's And I Played 4 Middlesbrough School Of Excellence Under 12's And A European Cup Winner With South Shields Football Club In Maastricht Holland In 1989…
…Do-Not Knock Little Boys Down And Put Them In A 5 Week Coma And Destroy There Lives You Fucking Space-Cadet…
Please upload more of the womens highlights 🤞🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴
Great to see the lasses developing well and becoming better
Howay the Lasses! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
And more womens highlights please
HWTLasses 🎉🎉🎉
UTFM