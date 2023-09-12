Stack fan zone plans for Newcastle United BEFORE THE STADIUM EXPANSION ARE HUGE !!!!!

Newcastle United have released concept picture our brand new fan zone with Sela and Stack #nufc #newcastle #expansion
Would love to see this happening so I can come to Newcastle has can’t get a ticket so not from Newcastle I would love thisb👍🏻
I love this idea but we really do need to expand st James park because trying to get tickets now is a mare
Oh great we can all pay a fortune for a pint and summit to eat before the game.. I'll stick to the Marlborough and the burger van thanks..
Last week I got my Toon shirt printed with Tonali on the back, after a week the N on it has started to peel. Do you think the store will do anything about this as it was probably poor printing?
You can't expand the ground
Realistically something like this can be built a few weeks as it’s just containers and fixtures so it could well be ready by Christmas
The new fan zone looks amazing. Hope my employer is contracted to install and supply all the AV equipment 🤞 HWTL ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Should be class pre match 😎
Our new fanzone area is gonna be Awesome ⚫⚪
That’s not mint it’s a giant Macdonald’s no class tables from the canteen looks awful completely inappropriate can’t believe Sela would go for shipping containers
This fanzone looks fantastic thanks for the news Adam
It looks fantastic I will definitely be going in 😆😆😍😍🏴🏳️and it will be more revenue for us
Adam is goated with newcastle United news
This is mint Adam where there working on
Looks like dump now but sounds good