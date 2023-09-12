This is one of the worst Newcastle United videos I have ever seen…



Newcastle United fan complains that he can no longer spent £1,575 on a mascot deal for his son #nufc #newcastle

  6. Alberto L

    What a saddo, exploiting his son like that. Well done NU standing up for a principle. The Chronicle should be pilloried for this. It’s a good point that there are food banks and this disgraceful parent is rubbing it in their faces. Why don’t they donate the £1600 to the food banks.

  10. MARBAIL

    Is there any news of the champions league club font for the back of the shirts yet? I haven’t heard anything about that I don’t think

  18. Irish-Toon

    I'm glad you have drawn attention to this Adam, this guy is everything that is wrong in the world, trying to emotionally blackmail Newcastle just so his spoiled kid can be a mascot, good on Newcastle changing the system to a fair method for all fans regardless of class or creed…..Poor wee Jude (sarcasm) 😢

  20. Edward Trott

    Should never promise your child if you can't deliver.Feel sorry for little lad just goes to show Adam son having money money money money can't buy everything

  21. Lambo123

    Youve saved up all your money and got no christmas presents apart from the new iphone last year and new shoes for ur birthday😂😢 u entitled f**k

  22. MaasaiGeordie

    I'm lost for words. They have a grand and a half in savings now, of which they can do as they please with. That would feed a family of 10 in Africa for a year. Shocking. I'm glad the word privilaged was used in this video.

  24. kipp

    Working class folk are the soul of Newcastle united.
    They are the ones who stck by the club through thick and thin and suffered generations of crap football. Their kids have every right to dream and walk out on that field with their heroes.

    Rich folk and their entitlement just because it's fashionable to be seen around the club now
    .
    Here's a message to the fair weather fans… Fk off and go start your own football club ya sad ba5tards we don't need woke, entitled, glory hunters. You ain't good enough to grace SJP with the real fans!!!!

  27. Snakey Pliskersson

    Very foolish of the Father to let this go to press (this kid is going to get griefed), standard media manipulation tactics. The more angry these "articles" make you the more you click, generating Ad revenue and sales. They only exist to provoke an emotional response and they have absolutely no regard for the subjects. The Chronicle is owned by Reach PLC, along with The Mirror, The Express and many others and should be considered the lowest form of Journalism. SCUM. Oh, nice channel though, keep it up m8!

  28. Frank Dux

    Why cant the club have half and half allocation for mascots? Half of them pay so you don't have to mess about in ballots and guarantee your kids gets in, and half of them free for the brokies.

  31. John Silver

    Pretty entitled behaviour. Even if it was not free and they were charging money, the guy fails to appreciate that he is not the only one with money to throw around. Obviously, if the kids love it so much to walk out with players then the opportunity should be available to everyone regardless of financial situation. The club should not listen to such waffle and tell this guy to piss off.

  32. S Healey

    I feel sorry for the young man, not because he can't do what he wants, but because his idiot father felt the need to use him like this. As Adam said, head out and get yourself something good with the cash you've saved then put your name down to take your chances with everyone else. You might not feel better for it now but you sure as hell will when you get older.

  33. Lee Atkinson

    The media and their muppets are never shy of taking pot shots at Newcastle United, as we all know. But NUFC fans, NUFC protesters, NUFC dads, NUFC kids, NUFC keyboard crusaders, turning on each other and/or the club, are loading their guns! We all like to have our say, good or bad, about results and whatnot, but this international break has been nuts! Can't wait for the season to restart so people can stop being mental.

  35. Dickey Boy English not british news

    Haha crash bandicoot the wrath of cortex on the ps2 😅 that takes me back. Luckily enough I got this game for free in a pub in Hebburn! I was proper buzzing!
    Very good game for any old school gamers lol.

  36. Hugh Campbell

    Well done Adam bringing this story to our attention am really happy the club has giving the chance of being mascot free to all am sick of the privileged pushing there way to the front of every queue and then there spoilt children sticking there tongue out at the not so privileged 😢

  38. Tim Braley

    Maybe he could publicly donate the money to a food chairty and then the club might reasonably give him a place. Although it's still buying your way in essentially

  43. Centi

    Bournemouth fan, I didn't even know you had to pay to walk on a pitch… I'm actually embarrassed we charge 150 pounds.. firstly 150 is nothing to the club and the experience would have meant everything to the kid. Also I'm ashamed because not to long ago we was giving the club donations so our club would survive… very scummy if you ask me. Any club is nothing without the fans and football should be available to everyone regardless of wealth. Kinda funny when Newcastle get slandered for being some money hungry club when other clubs dont even let kids walk onto a pitch unless they pay… what a messed up world.

  47. chris donnelly

    im pleased newcastle have made it possible for any child to be a mascot not just buy your way in, what a memory for a child who doesnt have everything handed to them, i hope the club stands there ground on this

