Newcastle United prepare for MASSIVE WEEK ahead

Alex and Charlotte talk through NUFC’s huge week ahead with three big fixtures against Brentford, AC Milan and Sheffield United. We also discuss Bruno’s (alleged) new contract and answer several of your #asktftv questions!
I think it would be a massive mistake to get rid of Eddie as to create momentum and an identity you need consistency. I believe that even if we're not top 6 at Christmas he will still be here based on the thought processes of the ownership. Insofar as cloning I think attitude wise, Big Joe, Burn and Trips all have the x factor needed to win and never give up.
Having thought about it for a bit because that’s what I do – just think how fantastic Eddie is going to look after he steadied he ship and goes on a winning run after this. It will put him into ‘total ledge’ status and make us all very confident and reassured and happy!!!
Clone/s. I'd have to agree with Botman/s!
Ambition owners and supporters will prioritize the club, but Eddie Howe supporters will prioritize Eddie Howe, even if the club performs poorly; they will stick with Howe no matter what. and if howe be sacked and no longer be NUFC manager, eddie howe supporters will no longer NUFC supports as well.
Going off the board and cloning Jacob Murphy. Might not win a lot but the shithousery would be off the charts. #yellowcardsforeveryone!
Actually, Mad Dog answers the phone with "Get shit on"
Not sure why you are giving phoney Eales his moment again, as big a clown as the man giving Howe the finger.
Keegan ran in half and half. Different times when men sorted out their differences on Bath Lane.
Oooh Charlotte that was Cold!! Eddie Howe out at Xmas.
Absolutely not. They will sit down. They will analyse and they will over come.
Mainly because the current team is made to suit his system and to change it would mean expense unless you get a guy with the same mentality and so – in which case – WHY?????
So, no. Eddie stays.
#asktft how big a blow is it to not have Tonali @ Milan away game playing for the Toon?
#asktftv Who would you invite to perform at a mag-fest to rile SAFC tomthe max? Love the show guys (oops thought it was talksport for a min there.)
if we can keepTrippier, Hall, Botman and Schar fit with willock coming back from injury we go unbeaten in the PL until January. Howe is going nowhere. this is the best squad (including Keegan and Sir Bobby) we have ever had in the PL.
That smb giving Wor Eddie the finger😡
I hope some Toon fan saw that and broke his fingers,all fucking twelve of them
I would clone you 2 and have you sat chatting at all the different locations I visit during the day.
I would clone a freshly contracted Bruno
100% clone the Welsh wizard Paul Dummett. Have 11 Paul Dummetts on the field and see how long they last before coming off injured.
You’d have to clone Joelinton if you had to choose I reckon
"This isn't a fairytale, get fucked!!"
Thats my next tattoo right there 😂
Cheers for that guys. Keep up the excellent work. Love always x
He meant shi'ite as in the muslim faith.
Bruno distracted by making babies, now focus on CL😂
No miggy no Tonali no bruno no joe
The San Siro Was A Bit Small Space-Cadets…
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
…I Went 2 Inter Milan In The Champions League Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United Space-Cadets…