Newcastle United prepare for MASSIVE WEEK ahead





Alex and Charlotte talk through NUFC’s huge week ahead with three big fixtures against Brentford, AC Milan and Sheffield United. We also discuss Bruno’s (alleged) new contract and answer several of your #asktftv questions!

