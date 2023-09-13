Subscribe for FREE!
Support the Channel on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #ToonTuesdays
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
We should not have to miss anybody…we don't have the squad FULL STOP
Every PL Game is big…if we want to be number 1, we have to beat all infront of us..FEAR NO TEAM
Tonali is not that injured, he just does not want to play against his boyhood team
For anyone not interested in click bait. The club have confirmed he will most likely miss Brentford but be fit for Milan
One game at a time guys. We just need a win against Brentford.
I'm up from Plymouth once again to watch the mighty toon Saturday…..28 years supporter,I've witnessed it all…..apart from us winning a major trophy……not long to wait hopefully
I'm a life long Newcastle supporter and it pains me to say it but, if they bottled it against Liverpool, and they bottled it against Brighton what hope can they have in the Champions League? Manchester City was understandable, they're on a different plane altogether than everyone else, (Despite how many rules they broke to get there), but I really don't see them getting out of the group let alone getting to quarter finals.
It’s the bookies you have to pay attention to, you’re right.
Muscle fatigue? 😀 Eddie has been slashing his whip a dat too much? Thats why we have been a bit jaded last few games? 😛
We're heading to the Championship with Howe😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Newcastle in the Champions League 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Newcastle will bounce back after two defeats.
I'm starting to think we really shouldn't have signed Tonali. Obviously a good player but he isn't what we need nor are we a good fit for each other. Should have gone for a DM instead.
I wish I can come to a home game I been plenty away in London but had to sit amongst arsenal and Tottenham fans 😂😂😂😂😂😂
it's more likely that Tonali didn't want to play ukraine
Lol i knew he wouldnt play ?? To soon to emotional !!!!
Look at Tonali.. 2 days of training at Milanello, chatting with his former coach, and smiling a lot… And about that 'muscle fatigue', he almost never got injured when he was at AC Milan, and suddenly he got muscle fatigue… strange 🤔
Glad we’ve seen off the Scots and we can get back to the important stuff 🖤🤍
Injury is a blessing we need to get back to basics
Eh will go back to SL, JL and Bruno
I'll join patreon for x rated content, but I will also settle for extra newcastle content
Muscle fatigue?? Well hell it's a full week to the AC Milan game. If it isn't a tear or strain then I don't see how that 'fatigue' can stop you playing a week from now. If you are fatigued barely a month into the season then God help you. Sounds like BS to me.
Has the chapions league font been announced yet want mine printed before the game?
Might be for the best. Go back to the team that worked last season. Especially if willock is available
Tripps had his contract extended in January