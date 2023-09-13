25 comentarios en “SANDRO TONALI TO MISS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RETURN VS AC MILAN!

  6. Ryan Dale

    I'm up from Plymouth once again to watch the mighty toon Saturday…..28 years supporter,I've witnessed it all…..apart from us winning a major trophy……not long to wait hopefully

  7. Para738

    I'm a life long Newcastle supporter and it pains me to say it but, if they bottled it against Liverpool, and they bottled it against Brighton what hope can they have in the Champions League? Manchester City was understandable, they're on a different plane altogether than everyone else, (Despite how many rules they broke to get there), but I really don't see them getting out of the group let alone getting to quarter finals.

  11. Penelope Griffin

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Newcastle in the Champions League 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  13. jeffrman777

    I'm starting to think we really shouldn't have signed Tonali. Obviously a good player but he isn't what we need nor are we a good fit for each other. Should have gone for a DM instead.

  14. new beginning

    I wish I can come to a home game I been plenty away in London but had to sit amongst arsenal and Tottenham fans 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  17. Yay Bohang

    Look at Tonali.. 2 days of training at Milanello, chatting with his former coach, and smiling a lot… And about that 'muscle fatigue', he almost never got injured when he was at AC Milan, and suddenly he got muscle fatigue… strange 🤔

  22. John Stephenson

    Muscle fatigue?? Well hell it's a full week to the AC Milan game. If it isn't a tear or strain then I don't see how that 'fatigue' can stop you playing a week from now. If you are fatigued barely a month into the season then God help you. Sounds like BS to me.

