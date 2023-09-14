Face The Lads! | Brentford Special





Welcome to The Toon Review! 📺

Get ready for another exciting episode of Face The Lads as we dive deep into the world of Newcastle United! The international break is finally behind us, and our focus is now squarely on the Magpies’ upcoming clash against Brentford this weekend. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽

In this special second episode of the week, we’ll be dissecting all things black and white. The burning questions on everyone’s minds: What side will Eddie Howe select for this crucial match? Are there tactical changes on the horizon? 🤔

But here’s the best part – YOU get to be a part of the discussion! Join us live on the show to have your say, share your predictions, and discuss all things Newcastle United. Your opinions matter, and we want to hear them! 🗣️💬

So, set your reminders for this must-watch episode of Face The Lads. The Toon Review has you covered for all the latest insights, analysis, and fan discussions. Don’t miss out – be there with us live! 🔥📢

Subscribe, like, and hit that notification bell so you never miss an episode. The Toon Army is gearing up, and we can’t wait to have you on board for another thrilling Face The Lads show. ⚫⚪

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U9’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:

Follow us on our social media pages:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Podcast:

Spotify:

iTunes:

If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis