Simon Jordan is FURIOUS Over the Suggestion of Eddie Howe's Job Being in Danger! 😠💥

Is Eddie Howe under pressure at Newcastle United? talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan have their say!
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#eddiehowe
#nufc
#newcastleunited
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Newcastle are an absolute joke , fans sold their souls . Laughing stock and it’s all falling apart !
Jordan is a nob
the fans in the stadium will let him know when he is under pressure not youtubers and twitter critters. one thing he has shown is that he can fix bad results on the training ground with hard work eddie howe will be fine
Simon concerned about sensationalism…meanwhile TalkSPORT say Simon is furious and he clearly isn’t…
Newcastle will be fine. Newcastle had a really tricky run of fixtures. City away, Liverpool who always seem to beat them and Brighton Away.
That's what you media keep doing
Ah, St Eddie Howe treated differently to other managers because he's English.
Hardest start out of all Prem teams by far. Let’s have this chat after 10 games and then let’s talk about Ten Hag, Dyche and the rest ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
The wheels have fell off ,last season was just a fluke ,adrenalin was running high ,now back to normal getting beat every week 😂😂
What happens if Brentford beats Newcastle United at St. James Park? Will things change or the manager will still be😢 safe?
You’re making a story out of it. Pointless discussion
Craig Hope… what a croc he is, desperate to create division within the club… anyway I've supported Newcastle since the days of Stan Seymour…imagine how many managers I've seen them play under!!! so what Eddie Howe has brought with him to Newcastle United is nothing short of fantastic, how anyone could be putting that kind conversation into the ring is just ludicrous "Madness" 4 games in…
😎🎩♥️…
Howe .Mclaren .Give em enough rope
I think Newcastle had 7 points after 6 games last season, they currently have 3 points from 4, Brentford at home and then Sheffield United next, a good possibility of 6 points from those 2 games, in 2 games time people will be saying Newcastel are actually in a better points position than last season with harder fixtures.
"Scrote" journalists need to fill column inches, so they ask "Scrote" questions.
Well said Simon Jordan. As Newcastle fans we absolutely love the job he and his team are doing. Win lose or draw we are hopefully all going on the journey long term together!
Media have been trying to stir up shite over Eddie since Liverpool and all he is doing is coming out and putting the record straight. And it's nice Similin called out Craig for what he is 👏
As it stands 50% want a replacement for Eddie and the other half want him to stay. Ludicrous talk from keyboard warriors and fifa23 potatoes. Clueless. Eddie is the heartbeat of the club now. Bruno, joe, tonali, just one player up top near the box, Wilson benched, (see heat map for details) haven’t good stats so far this season. Example, one of the leagues lowest at passes and touches in the opponents box compared to high last season so it’s pretty clear (not for our deluded lot mind). Big players haven’t turned up. They have for Brazil, etc but haven’t shifted a gear for us. The Man City game was late at night, we weren’t awake. Don’t care who disagrees the main issue was energy and foden and also a World Cup winners finish. Liverpool did the smash and grab because they sensed blood, we got sloppy, tired. Eased off. Brighton game was only a few days after. Long trip. Then when they warmed up our players just didn’t look energised and up to it. That’s what happened. Look, don’t blame subs, or Eddie, blame the big names we have that didn’t turn up much. It’s that simple. However we have a good record at home against Brentford and we can go on a run with our next few fixtures domestically. With Europe matches in between just to stick the knife in a bit. Fans expected and pundits a bit too much. The Villa game was easy. But, the last 3 we played weren’t and had our big names turned up who knows. This has to stop, all this Eddie out talk and that he’s been found out, YOU ARE NOT right upstairs! That’s not emotional and anger it’s foolishness. These fans are in real danger of derailing our entire season and undoing our work if they speak up all the time and moan about Eddie. The issues we have is we think we are a match for anyone in Europe – okay – when our key players perform we can be. Bruno and Joe were good with Brazil, but so far haven’t seen enough. Isak started twice for Sweden so he’s not rested either. Schar, benched but travelled. Etc etc. So this break hasn’t actually been a break for some. And Brentford so far have been decent, they score goals! That’s away as well! If we can beat Brentford, if, then this will settle folk, confidence will come. Same against Sheff United who are tough in Sheffield. Same with Burnley, West Ham, palace. Every game is tough. Joe said it to you all two days before the Liverpool match the league is harder than people think. You don’t always have things your own way. Last season we lost to Man City and Liverpool. Then went on another run. So..,, we can do this in the league with our next fixtures. Eddie and the side want to stay grounded. They’ll keep they mentality. They won’t panic like you all do. They’ll be eager. So let’s wait. But saying Eddie out and our formation etc. cmon. The moral of the story is – stop being a complete a******e.
The ones suggesting Eddie is in danger are NOT Newcastle fans.
Shocking to even have a journo ask the chairman if they have the backing of Howe cos of 3 losses in a row to 3 difficult teams bar 1 very bad performance. We need to block out the noise. Absolute madness.
Yet another confected media narrative. Every Newcastle fan I've seen talk or talked to directly about this is united in saying that Howe should keep the job for the foreseeable.
Additionally, there seems to be an assumption that the owners want success now and that they'll chuck him if they don't get Europe this season – I would just ask where the evidence is for this because I simply haven't seen any 🤷
I hope so he left Burnley coz he wasn't good enough 😊
Craig hope is a dung beetle.
Highly unlikely. We are only 4 games into the season. We played Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton who were all in the top 7 last season and are very good teams.
Newcastle lost to Brighton royally. However, losing to City at the Etihad, a smash and grab by the spawny Scousers…is hardly critical. Where was Klopp, this time last season?
White trying to create a story again,the guy is a moocher
This joker slammed our club now he is back tracking so hard.Complete 🐀
Any club who can chase Sir Bobby Robson out of the club after just 4 games in a season can sack Eddie Howe.
I think Eddie Howe made a bad choice going for Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the wings. It will cost him goals as the season goes on.
Simon your the man off talk sport ❤❤❤❤
Its sad that Jim considers that good journalism
Well said, Simon.
its typical media spin, something talksport has been guilty of many times before (apart from backing bruce as if he was our pep) – he was asked a question as simon outlined. We have a new midfield, so are too open – ironically sandro might be missing through injury, meaning longstaff can fill the gap & give bruno the freedom his game needs
in Eddie we trust HWTLs
The stupid thing is, if Newcastle finished 6th or 7th last season, then there be no suggestion of this whatsoever. Howe shouldn't become a victim of his own success by being sacked due to previously overachieving.
Can't be top 4 if you can't beat top 4. Next 3 games & champ league group will be telling
If Howe got sacked as a Newcastle fan, I would be furious. He’s done an unbelievable job. We have hit a tiny bit of rough form, get a grip people! He’s been fantastic for us! HWTL! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
I'm a Newcastle fan and everyone I know personally would be furious if Howe got sacked. We are all talking about this 'bad' start to the season and yet last season we finished 4th and got beat off Man City away 2-0 (this season it was 1-0) we got beat off Liverpool at home 2-0 (this season it was 2-1) we drew with Brighton 0-0 last season but we were getting absolutely battered that game and were lucky to come away with a point… so we are 2 points worse off if you compare the two seasons.. it's hardly a bad start is it? More like a tough run of games.
They’ve had a great season last year, maybe over achieved with that squad. They’ll have a good season this year just not as good as the last.
They have played Man City and Brighton away and Liverpool at home, it’s not as if they have played 3 of the easier teams and lost
It’s too early now but there’s no doubt the Saudi’s will look to replace Howe if things become stagnant. He won’t be given the time.
every single nufc fan is behind Eddie
Says the 🤡 who lost 5 managers in 3 years as Crystal Palace chairman 😭
Eddie Howe tactics have being found out by other managers.
Isn’t this the old Vote of Confidence, next bad run Eddie gets then that will be it
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts