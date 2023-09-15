A PIVOTAL WEEK. Why I think Newcastle will get back winning — 10 years to the day covering the club!





I sat down in the last 24 hours with both Eddie Howe & Dan Burn as Newcastle United look to put an end to their poor start to the season — in a week that sees them return to Europe’s top table following a 21 year absence.

This greying reporter moved to the North East 10 years ago today, and is finally getting a chance to gear up for a trip to Europe, with the San Siro in sight.

Here I look back at happenings over the international break, look into what Howe & Burn had to say in sit-down interviews, and explain why I think Newcastle will get back to winning ways against Brentford.



