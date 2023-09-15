A PIVOTAL WEEK. Why I think Newcastle will get back winning — 10 years to the day covering the club!



I sat down in the last 24 hours with both Eddie Howe & Dan Burn as Newcastle United look to put an end to their poor start to the season — in a week that sees them return to Europe’s top table following a 21 year absence.
This greying reporter moved to the North East 10 years ago today, and is finally getting a chance to gear up for a trip to Europe, with the San Siro in sight.
Here I look back at happenings over the international break, look into what Howe & Burn had to say in sit-down interviews, and explain why I think Newcastle will get back to winning ways against Brentford.

6 comentarios en “A PIVOTAL WEEK. Why I think Newcastle will get back winning — 10 years to the day covering the club!

  5. Time & Tide

    No reason to feel down, We played well in all of them, they could have went either way, our season starts on Saturday ! Concentrate on the Football and not Thee Great Expectations, Love Is ❤❤

  6. Jan Lievens

    The biggest enemy for anyone in the UK is the Media and Eddy is just found the remedy to deal whit them ( Tell them nothing and the have noting to wright about ) is his moto i agree whit him.

