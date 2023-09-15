A PIVOTAL WEEK. Why I think Newcastle will get back winning — 10 years to the day covering the club!

I sat down in the last 24 hours with both Eddie Howe & Dan Burn as Newcastle United look to put an end to their poor start to the season — in a week that sees them return to Europe’s top table following a 21 year absence.
This greying reporter moved to the North East 10 years ago today, and is finally getting a chance to gear up for a trip to Europe, with the San Siro in sight.
Here I look back at happenings over the international break, look into what Howe & Burn had to say in sit-down interviews, and explain why I think Newcastle will get back to winning ways against Brentford.
Congratulations on ten years KEITH. Here's to the next decade down here.
Congrats on the anniversary, Keith!
Will you ever see Keith Downie in Milan, yes you will 😅👍
Also time to play Tino and Hall we did pay good money for them
No reason to feel down, We played well in all of them, they could have went either way, our season starts on Saturday ! Concentrate on the Football and not Thee Great Expectations, Love Is ❤❤
The biggest enemy for anyone in the UK is the Media and Eddy is just found the remedy to deal whit them ( Tell them nothing and the have noting to wright about ) is his moto i agree whit him.