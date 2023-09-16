Alan Pardew STUNNED: Is Eddie Howe's Job at Newcastle United Under Threat?! 🤯🔥

Is Eddie Howe’s job at Newcastle United under threat? talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil, Gabby Agbonlahor and Alan Pardew discuss.
#nufc
#newcastleunited
#eddiehowe
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
Utter Rubbish Media to Blame .Eddie is Loved At NUFC .The Man is Class Simple as.🌑⚽️
Click bait
It's not under threat….its madness this story that been created
I have no idea of the truth of this – but if anyone thinks Eddie Howe will be at Newcastle within the next few years is dreaming. They will eventually go for the big names, like all the rich clubs do.
3rd Talksport video regarding Eddie Howe being under pressure. The only people talking about Eddie being under pressure is Talksport! They’re even saying it’s ridiculous but it’s them who are bleating on about it 😂. Make it make sense 🤦♂️🤣
Its the media saying he is under pressure not us geordies
Its the people who come up with this shite that have their jobs under threat.
Eddie king of the north.
It’s not even worth-mentioning! Eddie Howe has done wonders at Newcastle!
Newcastle will take Pardew back in a heartbeat……he got them top 4 without any backing from Ashley….he worked miracles at the club
Just creating a story. Journalists ask a question and ownership respond. Proper non story 😂
Beautiful football. Great acquisitions. Phenomenal team and fan spirit. Howe is pretty much part of the northern bedrock at this point, and quite rightly so. This is a none story created to sell papers and clicks over the break. And yet, here I am watching this shite.
It’s not the fans at all whats pardew on about it’s the media making up rubbish
No pressure from the owners it’s the media who have done this man
Where’s all this tripe come from Howe is definitely he’s not under pressure at all ffs absolute nonsense.
The earth will not be hit by an asteroid.
talkSPORT: I can't believe the earth is going to get hit
Eddie Howe is under presszzzzzzzzzz 😴😴😴😴😴
Look at the teams they have played against though.
This is just BS, no Newcastle fan thinks this. Its just media BS and Big 6 BS
It was just some nonse journalist who asked the question to the chairman if eddie was under pressure for the start of the season so the chairman responded by saying he has our backing simple… story over nothing
eddie howe is going nowhere..
there would be a riot at newcastle if the owners sacked him..
pep's position isn't as secure as eddie's…
I guarantee this is click bait but if those "Pissed up Jocks" lose a few games in the next 5, they'll be looking if they're not already. YNWA!!
Just watch Eddie's presser. Does it look like to you a man under pressure? It is all calm on the Tyne. Just media fabricating stories again. Sad cooking up gossip to make a living!
Starts with B and ends in ollocks. Anyone who suggests Eddie is under fire is just clueless.
Eddie Howe is 2 years further on than the club expected
Get a grip Talk sport
Is this remotely surprising? Even if they finish top 4 again they’ll still probably replace him next summer. These Saudis want a big name manager, they’ll get rid of Howe first chance they get and replace him with some old footballing fossil like mourinho because he’s well known.
I love how they sre so shocked hes under pressure but ifs all they talk about for the past week 😂
If there is pressure on Eddie it comes solely from the media looking for a story. The people that matter ie.. the club & fanbase are 100% behind Eddie. It is a none story! UTM
Of course not. TalkSport just chats breeze 😂
If he isn't now, after the AC Milan game, he most def will be.
Absolutely!! He was like Mark Hughes at Citeh before they brought in Mancini. Howe just hold the Newcastle fort temporary. He's just your average rubbish manager… 😂😂
No his job under threat no way
IF IT WAS MAN UNITED YOU WOULD BE QUICK TO SAY TEN HAG IS UNDER PRESSURE
Newcastle fans have faith in Eddie. However, football nowadays is all about the dosh. Results=Dosh. Owners have no time for sentiment. Time=losing Dosh.
This is utterly ludicrous. I have seen ONE Newcastle fan (who is a fool) call fior Eddie's head. Apart from that the entire fanbase is entirely behind Eddie. This 'pressure' has been bought on by the media and the media alone, There is a difference between criticising tactics or team selection in a game and wanting a manager sacked. WE ARE BEHIND EDDIE 100 PERCENT!!
Some Newcastle fans brought this on cause they can’t take losing. Dented their pride. Utter madness. On any post about Newcastle at least 1/4 of the comments say Eddie Howe out in some way. Disgusting. Absolutely.
It’s not tho
Not a single person associated with Newcastle in any way thinks he under threat. All this talk is from idiots trying to stir the pot
Shouldn't be but as they say in the Premier league, your only 6 games away from the sack.
It’s not
His job isn’t under threat. The media yet again brewing up a non story.