Newcastle United 1 Brentford 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Brentford at St. James’ Park.
The bad penalty decision was justifiable for the earlier harsh disallowed goal
Craig Pawson the chocolate fireguard!!! "Professional referee" my arse if he's a professional referee I'm the king of Zimbabwe
the standard of refereeing and VAR ii just atrocious.
Our season starts NOW! Time to stick together and get behind the boys! Huge game coming up now. Wilson and Gordon both MOTM for me.👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Big relief after that result.
It was far from vintage but all we needed.
What a time to be ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
good win 🙂
That was never ever ever a foul on the keeper what was that ref thinking
At least 7 English men in the Toon team..in their prime as well.. Southgate should be at teams like this not the super international team with 1 or 2 British players.
Callum Wilson, and Anthony Gordon. Great win for morale. Onto the San Siro next.
Thank you Anthony and Wilson for saving the day! If without Anthony Gordon, the penalty will not happen and Wilson will not be scoring the Penalty. So I am very happy Anthony played a very important part in the goal in this match. 😊
Good win, especially considering Eddie had one eye on the champions league match. Rested some top players.
This ref is really really poor.
That was a brilliant win against a very, very good Brentford side – take nothing away from the guys – gutsy, gritty and well deserved…
1:0 at home vs Brentford….Lack of signings over the summer starting to show. Woeful.
Must be lots of managers on here 🤦♂️
Ref should get dropped next weekend
If it’s not a penalty then it’s the ref making up for the disallowed goal
As a Sunderland fan reading the Chronicle I came to see what the fuss was about. Brentford keeper and the ref were the two worst participants on the pitch. How was that 1:50 charge in the back not a foul? How on earth was there a foul for the disallowed goal? If the keeper spent less time pushing his opponent in the back and more time trying to catch the ball he could've prevented it. The penalty seemed pretty harsh, and Gordon is definitely trying to win a foul and nothing else. Maybe the ref gave them a soft one to even it out? But again, what is that keeper doing?
That being said the difference in quality between the Premier League and the Championship is there for all to see. If Sunderland were to be fortunate enough to return to the promised land we'll have our work cut-out staying there.
Good, needed result. We have been figured out tho, big, strong bullying midfield with forward pressure…. Now thats not there we are struggling…. Teams using our own tactics against us.
Why would you say heading is not one of Harvey Barnes strong point.
We don't know what his heading us like.
Once you've seen him heading, let me know
we happy to get the needed point.but we didnt play to our potential best.great game
Forza Newcastle 👍 dobbiamo vincere contro il Milan
Forza Newcastle 👍
Win is a win, but this team is still miles off from replicating last season performance let alone performing at their full potential
Toon Toon Black And White Army…Howay The Mags…Eddie Howe's Black And White Army…
start rotate player Eddi. this long longggg season. u cant play Burn, Triper every game. we buy new face…use them
Newcastle were quite lucky. The penalty awarded was a very soft one but overall Newcastle were the better team. I had expected more from Thomas Frank's team but they were quite disappointing. Cant even pass accurately.