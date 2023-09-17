Newcastle United 1 Brentford 0 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Brentford at St. James’ Park.
Not convincing at all.
Lucky win. Varcastle at it again
Once again we score and sit back. No intensity, no energy, mo imagination. Pathetic coaching from Howe.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Ну пенальти очень сомнительный
That penalty decision was a disgrace.
❤❤❤❤❤😮😮😮😮😊😊😊
Now castle city..go ahead..🎉🎉🎉🎉
Meski berbau keberuntungan,,,tapi saya tau sebagian pemain disimpan untuk ucl,,semoga semua pemain bisa mengeluarkan permainan terbaiknya,,,seperti mereka mendapatkan gajih terbaiknya,,,cintailah Newcastle seperti mereka para penonton membeli tiket untuk melihat kemenangan Newcastle ,mereka lakukan itu semua Karena mereka mencintai Newcastle,,,,bermainlah dengan hati ,,,bravo Newcastle ❤❤❤❤❤
This was not a penalty
Wilson > Isak
I hope Newcastle won't be relegated this year from premier league.
This should not be a penalty VAR is scam… that Wilson goal should have stand
Was no penalty
Not pinalty.
Brentford literally got robbed by lineman, lineman waited this for his whole life winning a penalty for his homie team
😂😂😂😂 LOL
typo, gammons…. BloodMoney United scored 1 goal… the rottenRiyalsRentBoiz won the game – sponsored by Sports Washing Galore & Unlimited… once a respected club.. now ? meeeh… selling club soul and heart for rottenRiyals.. yiikes… stop prostituting the beautiful game.. yes, and your camel too
Hi New, i am your fan ❤❤❤❤❤
Dear diary. I can't even explain, how much I hate this type of penalties
Great game but the referee was a disgrace
Did the club play against Brighton in this season? Why I couldn't find the highlights?
No contact even on the ball : Penalty 😂
Good 🍀
It’s not a penalty
THAT GUY AWAKENBEERUS TOLD THE CORRECT SCORE AGAIN 2 HOURS BEFORE THE MATCH!!!
Milan lose 5-1, come on !! bring it home victory milan vs newcastle : 1-3
i don't thinks it was dive… clear penalty..
Barnes bossing the wing well
It is not penalty
Flawless victory 🎉
Thats why i hate epl sometime, terrible referee
This was never a penalty in millions years.
Pls confess and forsake your sins and receive Jesus as Savior and Lord. john 1:9, Romans 10 :13, 1 john 1: 9
The coach must be changed .