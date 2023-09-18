MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Brentford 0 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Brentford at St. James’ Park.

  7. Newcastle United Clips

    I'm a lifelong Man Utd fan and I have decided to stop supporting the team because of how much better Newcastle are, no tourists, no phones just pure football. The best team in the world. I'm from London btw.

  13. BW96

    Notice how there's literally no one in the crowd with their mobile phone up in front of their face when Wilson takes the pen? This is why I love Newcastle, living in the moment ❤

  18. Guilherme Rossi

    Essa torcida é realmente incrível.Mas as performances do time ainda estão bem abaixo.Falta jogadores pra melhorar esse elenco.Nosso nível mudou.Por isso tem que mudar a ambição também.Afinal,estamos no grupo da morte na Champions.

  20. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤❤เก่ง
    มากๆนะจ้ะทีม
    นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะจ้ะ❤❤❤❤

