MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Brentford 0 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Brentford at St. James’ Park.
Anthony Gordon looks a new player under howe outstanding,
Harvey barnes is so unrelenting living to see him start more
Forza Newcastle 👍
Can’t wait the CL! Beat Milan!!
Howay the lads!!!!
We needed a goal after losing to Liverpool we are back Newcastle
I'm a lifelong Man Utd fan and I have decided to stop supporting the team because of how much better Newcastle are, no tourists, no phones just pure football. The best team in the world. I'm from London btw.
Newcastle fighting ❤
– from korea
I love this Match cams
Seeing Wilson & Bruno celebrating with the bairn… pure class 🎉🎉🎉
Dear all,
Canny video as always👍
Love the match cams😍
Regards,
Veliki pozdrav iz Serbia…I love Newcastle❤🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Notice how there's literally no one in the crowd with their mobile phone up in front of their face when Wilson takes the pen? This is why I love Newcastle, living in the moment ❤
@nufc Admin , Could you guys please start to post community posts?
The touch at 9:19, while being wrestled! Wow.
@07:50 That bairn will look back on that moment with a big smile on his face for the rest of his life 😀
Estou meio decepcionado com a última janela de transferências.Achei que viriam mais jogadores.
Essa torcida é realmente incrível.Mas as performances do time ainda estão bem abaixo.Falta jogadores pra melhorar esse elenco.Nosso nível mudou.Por isso tem que mudar a ambição também.Afinal,estamos no grupo da morte na Champions.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
❤❤❤❤เก่ง
มากๆนะจ้ะทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะจ้ะ❤❤❤❤
10:40 the sound my wife hears when she goes to bed early 🤣🤣🤣
I love you Newcastle ❤