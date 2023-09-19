Newcastle United fan ATTACKED LAST NIGHT in Milan as ITALY INVASION BEGINS…

Unfortunately some Newcastle fans were attacked after the Champions League party last night in Milan #nufc #newcastle #milan
Countless numbers have been stabbed by Italians over the years. Total cowards!!
Play it safe and Take a dive out the Cup, 58 years without a Cup but at least you can concentrate on staying in the League. Watford and Oxford in the FA Cup were recent correct decisions so why break tradition.
Good luck today lads and hopefully we'll see you all at beautiful downtown Bramall lane on Sunday C'MON YOU BLADES 👏💪👏
Hi Adam ….it really worries me our fans getting stabbed ….I really hope the lad is ok ?…keep safe lads and lasses …Lovely video honey X⚫️⚪️⚫️
In the Middle Ages people went on pilgrimage to enjoy good times, camaraderie and fun.
Football is the new pilgrimage. I honestly think the Toon army and the Geordi nation can be rightly proud of the incredible support.
The Italians have always been shit houses, using knives is for cowards
Take care lads from a Crewe Alexandra fan look after yourself and good luck
Absolutely disgraceful I hope the fan is OK
Hope the fan is ok all at rangers fc
Stay safe guys. From a lfc fan
At least the toon lads turned up via plane. Some amount of African fans taking digny to Italy last cpla days. They playing champs league?
Milan is gonna run out of beer
Bri'ish people normally have very punchaple face.
Apologies from Italy for such a bad episode (the stabbing..). Milan is better than this!
Come on ac Milan from Burnley mr not michelle
Hope the guy makes a full recovery. Hope we don’t go daft when they come here and same thing happens. It’s a disgrace someone getting stabbed . All the best Newcastle I think we win this like so excited
Mackens
Is he dead up the Mackenzie mr not michelle
I only ever bother watching the Arsenal games, either PL, Europa or CL, never anyone else, except perhaps highlights , especially when Sp*rs lose. But tonight I will be streaming your game, shouting for Newcastle, so good luck lads.
Ev fan here enjoy your special time in Europe you have earned that right to be there hope you win and do well in the champions league
What is your score prediction for this game I think Newcastle will win 5-0
Liverpool fan here, good luck to the Geordies tonight, hope you smash Milan. Sad to hear about one of your lads getting stabbed already, depressing but not surprising. Italian ultras are little bastards, stay safe!
Non sono tifosi del milan , non abbiamo nulla con i tifosi inglesi , anzi c è sempre stato rispetto con tutti, quando sei troppo ubriaco rischi di dare fastidio
Great coverage.it’s like I’m actually there 😢😅😊🎉 come on the toon
Adam p making us proud new love you mate xxxxxx
I am a Leeds fan, we know all too well of the troubles it poses European Matches. Stay Safe Lads hope you get a great result.
Trouble is… if you turn up and try and take over the city/town like this, it's gonna offend the locals. Our track record as English fans overall isn't great at respecting other countries cultures. We're seen as drunken trouble makers by other nationalities because of so many past incidents, (all English, not just Newcastle). Best keep a low profile until you get in the ground. A lot of European fans will use knives, screwdrivers, belt buckles, anything metal they can use as a weapon, instead of fists. It should never happen, but unfortunately that's just the way it is. Just get out of there in one piece!
Stay together and stay safe
tits oot for the lads
If you walk about on your own with your club shirt on abroad then you are a tit
Antonio Gordenio must be so proud to come back to hi home country
I’m a Boro fan and a few of our fans were stabbed in Rome when we were in Europe. Italian ultras groups are cowards and won’t have a straightener instead they just attack groups of old men.
Omg! I’ve just found out about that news. I feel so bad, please stay safe ❤ ALSO! NICE CLUB TO SUPPORT! I SUPPORT NEWCASTLE ❤❤❤❤
we are the mighty toon army come the toon hope our fans ok keep safe adam given what a legend hats off for him 2-1 win for us