TOON IN TRAINING | Getting Ready for AC Milan in the Champions League!

The Magpies train in Benton ahead of travelling to Italy for our first group stage fixture in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
1:36 – Me when I go to the Doctor to check a suspicious lump
Who shouted “get a feel of these balls “ 😂😂😂
Tonali vs Milan give it to them
BDB “I’ve only ever got these from sports direct” 😂😂😂
Have faith and and we can beat MILAN
That weather looks grim. Good thing they are going to Milan
Bruno,tonalli and goalinton for middfield pls
We are ready to watch some exciting matches ❤😊
I trust guys. This is ours
HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍🔥
$170 per ball? 🤯
Gordon needs a tan
3 geordies putting on coats? What is this madness?
I don't think the training session looks serious. they messing around. AC milan is a difficult opponent and we have to have more conviction in training so that come game time the team will be ready without fear.
Class but doesn't feel right not seeing maxi with one of these at his feet after all the hard work…
Lads look hyped for the game HWTL
Up the mags. Good luck tomorrow, lads! I can't wait to see you put in a performance for the ages like the legend Asprilla. Make it count!
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Howay lads this is what we need to kick start our season,we know you can do it 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Bruno is all of us when your best mate is off sick from school