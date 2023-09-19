TOON IN TRAINING | Getting Ready for AC Milan in the Champions League!





The Magpies train in Benton ahead of travelling to Italy for our first group stage fixture in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.