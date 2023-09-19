Where's Sandro?! Newcastle United BACK in Champions League but watch as storm chaos delays arrival!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reports from Milan ahead of Newcastle United’s Champions League return against Milan at the San Siro. Click here to read his preview of the game…
Parlo poco Italiano.
Hey Craig did you get a decent cup of hot tea ? Dale (exiled Geordie) from Mercedes Benz Stadium Atlanta.
Italian infused with Geordie there Craig. Love it.
Great coverage, loving the throwback Football Italia impression!
Craig, you are very acutely honing in on what the Geordie fans want to listen to and see in your videos. For those of us stuck at home with nothing to hang on to but poorly recorded Facebook shots of fans doing belly skids outside of bars in Milan, you’re giving the Geordie public the news and info they want to see and hear, good, bad or indifferent. Keep up the cracking content. bel lavoro e grazie 🤌
You need a latte and an oversized pastry/ice cream to go full James Richardson
Glad there's not as much graffiti in the Toon like.
It's safe to say that while he wasn't necessarily unhappy about coming to Newcastle, he obviously didn't actively have us as his first preference either. But that's not necessarily a huge problem for me. Even he said it as much himself, how many footballers can get a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona? I appreciate his forthrightness and the fact that he went with Newcastle out of the options available to him.
these volgs are great 😁👍🏻
A toon fan got stabbed up three times in Milan last night 😢 what a joke
Some guy on a moped checking locked doors behind you. Careful out there!
What a joke that press conference was. Professional athletes can't cope with being delayed. Its not as if they were all crammed in the back of a landrover for a few hours. Pathetic journalistic questions
Its hard to make two number 8 function smoothly. With Tonali an Bruno. Remember the Gerrard Lampard conundrum for England. Who sits who pushes?. If they both push we get caught short. We need a no6.
Enjoy these videos Craig. I can see this being a tight and cagey match early on, and I hope AC Milan will open up as the game goes on which should suit us. Nonetheless, what an occasion. Going for a 2-1 Newcastle win.
Thanks Craig, I'm nervous and excited about the match tonight. We weren't at our best on Saturday but I feel Eddie can galvanise the team for this long awaited return to Champions league action.
Craig hit me up if you need some thumbnails done 😂
I'm praying Tonali scores in this game.
Whos simon ? Your a c#@t joe f#@king kinnear
You going to mention a Newcastle fan getting stabbed last night
Impressed by the Italian 👍. Great video thanks Craig.
nice one craig
Why did the news vendor have to check the price of La Gazzetta? He must sell hundreds every day.
If you lot do not ask such stupid questions, there won't be an agenda dominating the air waves. The lads are adults, they can endure sitting on their bums for two hours. People go through far worse things.
Jon Dahl tommason 😂😂😂
Loving the Italian Craig, great video mate, enjoy the match tonight 👍🖤🤍⚽
Do we expect to play in the home or away kit? I’m unsure of which kit to wear at the pub 😅
Graffiti looks even less pretty in Milan than it does anywhere else . 😮
‘Filum’ ahhh you passed the Geordie test! Would you believe it was my athletics training partner Johnathan Edwards who used to pull me up for saying filum instead of ‘film’! Great calm before footie storm video 👏👍
any chance someone can pick me up a scarf? i'll buy it !
It's like Gazetta Football Italia all over again. Great memories
"04:30 am in the morning" is my favourite 04:30. Much better than that evening 04:30am 😉🤪
The early start in the pitch black off to the airport really gets the excitement going 😂 feels like Christmas!
Have a good time Craig. I am excited and nervous at the same time…..inhaling all the content from everyone today! Howay the Lads!
Thanks Craig,let’s hope Sandro’s trip home doesn’t unsettled him. We now know Eddie’s limitations, he can’t control the weather 🤔😁
Champion copy Craig! #htl