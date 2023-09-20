Did Eddie Howe's BIG Mistake Cost Newcastle? 👀 Danny Murphy's Take on San Siro Draw 🔥

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with AC Milan last night in The Champions League. talkSPORT’s Jim White, Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy discuss.
Murphy is a great lad, player. Jordan is right, he was just soaking it up. Look at Murphy when plays, always smiling, always cheeky. He just loves his life and his football.
Talksport's clickbait headline as per 🙄. …..
I believe Eddie was trying to down play the occasion so the players didn't get awestruck in their first game.
Its a shame to put all that effort in last season to get unto Europe only for the team to underperform. Longstaff, Murphy, Pope, Botman and Trippier were our only players that seemed to put in maximum effort. Id like to see a team of Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes for this weekend. I would also leave out Bruno if we had someone other than Tonali to replace him or maybe we could throw in Lewis Miley because he wont play worse than Bruno at the moment.
Let's be clear this is a great point. AC Milan played in the CL semi's last season so going to Milan and expecting to win is naive, this is an intimidating stadium and atmosphere. They'll get used to the competition the more they play it's as simple as that. Congratulations on the point.
Murphy and Simon are bang on , getting a point away at AC Milan in our first match in champions league is absolutely fantastic 👏
Im a bit disappointed at our lack of attacking quality and know we can play better with the ball than we showed there. Its always better to watch your team give a good account of their capabilities. We just arent quite firing on all cylinders at the moment.
However, Im not remotely disappointed with coming away from Milan with a point, and im not remotely disappointed with the effort the players put in. We never gave up even though we werent playing to our best.
This is why I don't like this part of the competition, get on with it, should be knock out, bloody group stages, champions bore
Completely agree with Danny, doesn't matter what stadiums you play in the Premier League it's just different away in the Champions League
They were lucky and that luck won't last long if they don't improve sharpish…
Agreed with the positives. You see what what those idioylts are saying over at espn fc, acting like Newcastle were lucky to escape with a point. They can go and ** ******** ** * ***.
Danny Murphy so proud of his son. Love to see it.
Point away from home in Europe can't complain 👌
Simon is spot on…job done…toughest group by far…2nd best CL team ever…80k fans…if we draw every game in the group it is job done as we are expected to finish bottom against 3 of the top 10 biggest teams in Europe……next 2 games at home …its a learning experience…if we get into the last 16 then get knocked out then every toon fan is happy because we can build on that..because all the players will have now played in the CL…how long did it take Man City to get to their first final…..and they have been the best team in Europe for at least 10 years on paper
Ac Milan will give Newcastle a spanking of goals when there are going in the UK if they are a playing like this.
Ac Milan was all over Newcastle understand that saying 1 point was good for them but saying that when there are coming to the UK it will be different you need courage…
Ac Milan is another class… In Italy everyone is mad at them beceuse you can't create so much and go home with zero goals .
Well done to luck and Newcastle defence I guess for a draw ( a bit silly Leo after dribbling everyone you must score instead trying the back hill).
As Ac Milan fan this is not acceptable if you want to pass this group Newcastle you have to demolish it especially if you create a lot of chances.
I still believe that PGG and Ac Milan will pass this group. However it becomes more difficult after wasting 2 points.
I am awere that Newcastle can play better so Ac Milan can but that match Ac Milan should come victorious, but we didn't and can only blame ourself there was no hunger in front of the goal
oh b quiet danny murphy….
Say it how it was Newcastle were totally outclassed, so a point was a great achievement by our defense.
Jordan What a Rude Man – Hates The North East… £££
Bottom line, first point on the board away at san siro HWTL
Bloody hell get your facts straight. They didn't make it to the San Siro to train because the flight from Newcastle was delayed for 2.5 hours for bad weather. Eddie was just playing down the importance of training there because they physically couldn't get there to do it ffs.
Great points by Danny M re Eddie, jacob and Sandro.
We were lucky because we really didn't play as well as we can. But as Simon said, we came away with a point and that is very much job done! Regarding Murphy. It's just a shame every player isn't as happy to be there. I'm really glad he's got his opportunity on the grandest stage of all, he earned it!
Showing why Danny is a pundit and Eddie a manager. Eddie said before hand that he was working on tactics and hinted that he wanted them to be kept from prying eyes. Also, by refusing to acknowledge how training in Milan is such a big deal, he played down their psychological advantage over an inexperienced team.
He would rather we got there year after year and it becomes the norm rather than walking about starry-eyed.
Job done against a team that wasted good opportunities to win the game by trying to show off with over head kicks and back heels.
Now on to the big game at the weekend. HTL
You guys changed my perception of their performance, great analysis.
Grass is grass
Milan made Newcastle look like a relegation side. They looked the most dangerous on the counter, if Newcastle attack them at SJP, Milan would love that. They'll tear them to shreds.