Eddie Howe – "NOT MANY BETTER THAN POPE" | AC Milan Vs Newcastle | Post-Match Press Conference



Eddie Howe | AC Milan Vs Newcastle | Post-Match Press Conference

39 comentarios en "Eddie Howe – "NOT MANY BETTER THAN POPE" | AC Milan Vs Newcastle | Post-Match Press Conference

  2. Animo

    I felt sorry for Gordon, Milan watched videos of his movements and provided minimum space to work with.

    I’m very happy with a point away from home with last years semi finalists.

    Howay the lads!

  3. paul kezza

    Just after 10mins it was worrying how we allowed stupid pressure on ourselves and this backpassing so much needs to stop. 2nd half was class and Pope was tremendous

  10. toon army

    look at the team playing now and fair opinion , we have continued to play poorly since Man City, Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, and AC Milan five games in a row ,he did not know what he should do now, our players are confused with him. Eddie howe ability has already limited .Ambition owner and supporters are now thinking about his position and he might be sacked ,if no any improvement.

  11. Peter Burke

    I see the point as a gift while being given an intense introduction to the CL.
    Confident Newcastle will embrace these games instead of playing tense.

  13. Mark Lawrence

    sat in malpensa airport reflecting on the game & happy we got a point…

    ac milan aren't all that, but they were last seasons beaten finalists…

  15. Micky B

    Need to sort the left back out! Burn needs to go back into centre half and bring miley in or swap tips round! We lack attacking on left even tho Gordon has been brilliant but needs help! Was a great point and Howe is top man

  21. Cinephotoman

    One shot on target in 95 minutes after spending 300 million on players is not good enough we looked crap and got lucky. Something is way off with the way we are playing lately we look so poor compared to last season.

  37. Rex The Younger

    Credit to them, they never just sat back and played for a draw… Even in added time when I was screaming for them to play the corner short and run out the time they loaded the box and very nearly nicked it with our only shot on target.
    Eddie's right, this will look a great result on reflection.

  38. Ps

    Milan were the dominant side, a very good outfit and should have won. But in saying that, Newcastle are not in sync right now, not on form, and sometimes you ride your luck to get a point. It was a novice performance but luck was on our side. Can’t wait to welcome AC Milan and all their fans to St James Park.

  39. atourdeforce

    Longstaff, Pope amd Trippier were by far and away our best 3 players. Longstaff can be so proud of how he coped. Huge shout out to Anderson who was brilliant when he came on. Had an air of calm about him.

