Eddie Howe – "NOT MANY BETTER THAN POPE" | AC Milan Vs Newcastle | Post-Match Press Conference

Eddie Howe | AC Milan Vs Newcastle | Post-Match Press Conference
Don’t underestimate psg
I felt sorry for Gordon, Milan watched videos of his movements and provided minimum space to work with.
I’m very happy with a point away from home with last years semi finalists.
Howay the lads!
Just after 10mins it was worrying how we allowed stupid pressure on ourselves and this backpassing so much needs to stop. 2nd half was class and Pope was tremendous
We played like a like we knew what we were doing!!!
Very happy for the lads !!!!!
Has Gareth heard of him??
shot stopping pope is class but he is so so clumsy. not for me
Newcastle prrss very negative, I was impressed
Eddie Howe 🖤🤍😍
I think we miss willock but thats just me.
look at the team playing now and fair opinion , we have continued to play poorly since Man City, Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, and AC Milan five games in a row ,he did not know what he should do now, our players are confused with him. Eddie howe ability has already limited .Ambition owner and supporters are now thinking about his position and he might be sacked ,if no any improvement.
I see the point as a gift while being given an intense introduction to the CL.
Confident Newcastle will embrace these games instead of playing tense.
Should've stayed in the lift Luke.
sat in malpensa airport reflecting on the game & happy we got a point…
ac milan aren't all that, but they were last seasons beaten finalists…
Should add a RW and a #10.
Need to sort the left back out! Burn needs to go back into centre half and bring miley in or swap tips round! We lack attacking on left even tho Gordon has been brilliant but needs help! Was a great point and Howe is top man
newcastle just lucky
HOW DID END ZERO ZERO……
You take the point away from home, sometimes you need the ugly games to go your way
If you win your home games you only need a 0-0 or 1-1 away a couple times and your rocking
Draw…..good result for Newcastle
One shot on target in 95 minutes after spending 300 million on players is not good enough we looked crap and got lucky. Something is way off with the way we are playing lately we look so poor compared to last season.
Great Point lads we could have nicked it man, still well played Toooooooooooooooooon-
Tooooon army
Great point but have to be more creative going forward and get isak in the game
how is this a good result? 4th in epl vs 4th in seria a… poor result for newcastle.
I’m glad Newcastle got the ucl spot instead of Chelsea lol
So many trolls in the comments 🙄
Almost forgot y’all were champions league on Saturday…
Out of their depth and a waste of space in that group until proven otherwise…
He will be gone at end of season al bet any one
Pickford is better than pope, proves it every time. There are plenty better than pickford. So obvs there is.
Cant hear a thing
Needs to drop Dan burn, top lad but very poor for a while now. Do not understand how people defend his performances.
Anyone else worried about Bruno?
HWTL
Not bad for a manager from league 2 to the champions league, thank you Eddie 🖤🤍
Credit to them, they never just sat back and played for a draw… Even in added time when I was screaming for them to play the corner short and run out the time they loaded the box and very nearly nicked it with our only shot on target.
Eddie's right, this will look a great result on reflection.
Milan were the dominant side, a very good outfit and should have won. But in saying that, Newcastle are not in sync right now, not on form, and sometimes you ride your luck to get a point. It was a novice performance but luck was on our side. Can’t wait to welcome AC Milan and all their fans to St James Park.
Longstaff, Pope amd Trippier were by far and away our best 3 players. Longstaff can be so proud of how he coped. Huge shout out to Anderson who was brilliant when he came on. Had an air of calm about him.