Les Ferdinand Breaks Down Newcastle United's 0-0 Performance against AC Milan 🔥 | talkSPORT

Les Ferdinand joined Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning.
Milan battered Newcastle for 97 minutes honestly. Extremely lucky to walk away with a point and it's only due to poor finishing. Let's tell it like it is
Also, look at the highlights lol it's 4 minutes of Milan chances & Longstaff with one at the end
I think newcastle were just nervous
These pundits are so pointless. Football isn’t rocket science.
It was a cowardly performance against a poor team
Talksport since City won Treble
Either talk if negative spin on City
Or Media blackout of City?🤔
It's a great point but the manner of our performances this season is slightly worrying, and playing 3 games in 7/8 days isn't going to help. Hopefully we can start creating chances for our strikers
NUFC were like 2 decades out of the UCL and people are thinking an away draw @ Milan is a bad result? FFS…
To say newcastle dug in is a fabrication of reality.
They didn't defend well and created hardly nothing.
The result had nothing to do with newcastle it was milans failure to score, and that's the truth.
To think differently is delusion.
Tbf Milan should’ve scored 3 or 4. Leao kept fluffing his lines lol
Newcastle lucky they didn’t get a good hiding
It's Pioli's fault It's been showing he's not good enough for Milan..He's got magnificent players at his disposal but can't make use of any of them..
Milan shouldn't have drawn against Newcastle, they've got Individual top class players to beat them
They better get in a great manager