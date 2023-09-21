AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 | UEFA Champions League Highlights



Match action from our goalless draw against AC Milan in the opening fixture of our UEFA Champions League group stage.

20 comentarios en “AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 | UEFA Champions League Highlights

  4. bathasleftthecave

    It's ludicrous when a striker forfeits their shot on goal from close range in order to dive. The natural instinct to cheat rather than shoot is embarrassing.

  10. V 4 Vendetta

    Good point. Shambolic attacking display. Heroic defensive display.
    Something has gone very wrong with our creativity.
    Eddie has spent a fortune and we can barely muster a shot on goal. This can't continue.

  14. Beatrix Dobson

    Fantastic to get a point away from home. I'm looking forward to the rematch at St James when we'll hopefully have big Joe back with us

  18. Tirto Ananda

    Brilliant Save From Nick Pope The England Sensational. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against AC Milan In The San Siro Stadium.

