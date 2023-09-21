AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 | UEFA Champions League Highlights

Match action from our goalless draw against AC Milan in the opening fixture of our UEFA Champions League group stage.
Well done Newcastle. Based on how they were doing in the PL I thought Newcastle would get crushed.
Wheres the commentary pointless vid without them imo
Whoever scrambled Newcastle's highlights from this game deserves a serious raise 😂😂
It's ludicrous when a striker forfeits their shot on goal from close range in order to dive. The natural instinct to cheat rather than shoot is embarrassing.
Great result For Newcastle.
2:00 “Nice try” ☺️
A valuable point away from home & a clean sheet 👏 HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Probs get beat off PSG get a home win against Milan and Dortmund and a draw away to Dortmund and we will be fine
Pope held the Jordies
Good point. Shambolic attacking display. Heroic defensive display.
Something has gone very wrong with our creativity.
Eddie has spent a fortune and we can barely muster a shot on goal. This can't continue.
Let Alex play all time
Newcastle will through to Round Of 16 !!! Believe me !!
Draw away. And win at home. That is how we move forward.
It wasn't pretty but we take those. Well fought lads! Onwards and upwards
Fantastic to get a point away from home. I'm looking forward to the rematch at St James when we'll hopefully have big Joe back with us
This game shows how much we need a RW and a proper CDM.
If we didn't have Pope and Trippier we would've been destroyed them 2 were our best players
I Went 2 Inter Milan And Barcelona Away Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United Boys And Germs…
…Very Good Space-Cadets…
Brilliant Save From Nick Pope The England Sensational. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against AC Milan In The San Siro Stadium.
Is it me or do champions league or did they upload this video later than normally
first 🙂