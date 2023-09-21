Newcastle United in Italy – True Faith travel vlog



Charlotte travelled to Italy and Milan to watch Newcastle United in the Champions League. This is a vlog about her trip.

Thanks to each and every one of our subscribers!

Check out our Patreon for more exclusive audio content every single week.

You can follow True Faith on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter:

for more cont

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

22 comentarios en “Newcastle United in Italy – True Faith travel vlog

  13. John Burton

    Look at Alex looking pleased as punch that he is sitting in that restaurant with the always beautiful Queen of Newcastle Charlotte thinking that people will think she is his bird. Mind you I can't blame him. Phwoarrrrrrr 🔥 🥵 #nufc #hwtl

  14. Jamie Fender

    Please tell the words to the Anthony Gordon song. Also when did we change "we love you N'cassle we do' to 'We love N'castle we do' as was always sung in the 70's onwards.

  16. John Watson

    You’re face looks good to me great video shows true scale of that ground brilliant. Can’t help wondering whether you seen a mackem in Milan. Up the mags 😂👍

  18. David Layfield

    Thanks Charlotte great to vicariously catch the atmosphere in Milan! What an amazing once in a lifetime experience…until Paris and Dortmund! Was amazing the scenes at the canal – never seen before, oh apart from Trafalgar Square! Great to think our Toon Army will likely most years ‘invade’ various iconic places until one day we’re somehow on The Moon!!

Los comentarios están cerrados.