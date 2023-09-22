NIGHTS LIKE THIS | AC Milan (A) | UEFA Champions League | Relive Matchday One!

We are back in the UEFA Champions League!
Relive our first fixture in the competition for 20 years as we take you with us to Milan!
With insight from Newcastle United’s head of goalkeeping, Adam Bartlett and legend Shay Given, as well as behind-the-scenes access – it’s not one to miss!
❤❤❤❤❤😅😅😅😅🎉🎉🎉จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉
Murphy is such a vibe
Dear Toon: What is the line up for this Sunday against Sheffield?
Will Almiron start?
you guys will never survive at champions league if you play like that
Brilliant! What a group of players!!😍👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
HOWAY THE LADS
Mint..just so mint
Great night but I just want to say what has happened to Alexander Isak? I thought after his opening day performance he’d kick on but since that game he has literally done absolutely nothing in the box. Has he even had a shot on goal?
Toon Toon 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Great to see the Toon Army on tour 🖤🤍 HOWAY THE LADS! We’ve 1 point more than ManU 👍😊
Every upload without fail, Murphy has 2 seconds of screen time and never fails to make me laugh 😂😂
As an AcMilan fan, best English supporters I’ve ever seen at the San Siro by far. See you in Newcastle 😊
Howay The Lads . Proper buzzin am a Geordie me 🙌 NUFC what a belta .Champions League…Up The Mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍🫡🖤🤍🖤🤍🙌
Can't wait for match cam against PSG seeing kylian walk in next to Dan Burn 😂
I like how, even in a video like this, it's pretty much all about the fans. What a time to be alive!
Stunned there was nobody floating in the canal.
ffs Murphy getting on that plane mama mia 🤣🤣😆🤣
Small Club😂
NUFC ON TOP!!!!
I Went 2 The San Siro Stadium Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United With My Fucking Gormless Mate You Newcastle United Space-Cadets…
Best fans in the world. HWTL