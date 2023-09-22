NIGHTS LIKE THIS | AC Milan (A) | UEFA Champions League | Relive Matchday One!



We are back in the UEFA Champions League!

Relive our first fixture in the competition for 20 years as we take you with us to Milan!

With insight from Newcastle United’s head of goalkeeping, Adam Bartlett and legend Shay Given, as well as behind-the-scenes access – it’s not one to miss!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

22 comentarios en “NIGHTS LIKE THIS | AC Milan (A) | UEFA Champions League | Relive Matchday One!

  1. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤❤❤😅😅😅😅🎉🎉🎉จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤

  9. Raf 7

    Great night but I just want to say what has happened to Alexander Isak? I thought after his opening day performance he’d kick on but since that game he has literally done absolutely nothing in the box. Has he even had a shot on goal?

  14. AntAcîD

    Howay The Lads . Proper buzzin am a Geordie me 🙌 NUFC what a belta .Champions League…Up The Mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍🫡🖤🤍🖤🤍🙌

  21. Ian Eckert

    I Went 2 The San Siro Stadium Under Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United With My Fucking Gormless Mate You Newcastle United Space-Cadets…

Los comentarios están cerrados.