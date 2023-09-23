Simon Jordan and Martin Keown DEBATE if Steve Bruce was REPUTATIONALLY DAMAGED at Newcastle 👀

After talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan spoke to Steve Bruce about his time managing Newcastle United, he discusses with Martin Keown if he was reputationally damaged during his time with the Magpies.
Simon you are wrong. Eddie Howe has had 250 million now, he got us into 4th and the champs league last year on half of that, about the same as Steve Bruce spent. Look at the style of play though, SB was absolutely bereft of ideas, players were unfit, had no tactics to follow, motivationally they were beaten psychologically, they were worst team I’ve seen in 50 years as a Toon fan. 1000 games experience, No! 1 game experience repeated 1000 times!!! What came before the dinosaurs, because that’s where SB comes from in football managing terms.
He was appalling, absolutely appalling!!
Newcastle's success last season was due to Eddie fixing the players Bruce damaged with his 3 days a week of training and in the way he treated some players. We have our club back playing football once more and not what Bruce caused us to become.
Can't think of a worse manager in NUFC history than Steve Bruce and that includes John Carver.
Simons argument about money per point Isn’t really fair. The more points you acquire the more you need to spend to get them, it’s winning more games…… it’s buying better players, it’s a null point. Bruce was shite, he might have got it worse than he deserved from the fans but he was shiteeee
The man who won 5 champions league and has natural Alpha gravitas should be captain, not that moany little Bruno.
Remember when Keano hook his hand, it was a man recognising another man.
Ten Hags deployment of players is a joke. Another fine example of all the essential ingredients being there but lacking a shrewd but practical thinker to knit it all together….
Once again we've backed ourselves into a corner by picking the wrong captain….
Bruce should have quit then he almost got them relegated and look at wba he was happy to take the money
Id I prefer not even to think about Steve Bruce . The guy cant see he was a disaster. with disasters you need to move fotward and rebuild . I dont like to mention his name
He was a MANC IN DISGUISE .he should have stayed down there instead of pretending he was a geordie.
Bruce did get a fair chance he got unmasked dicovered ,call it what you want he just he blew it. Stop raking through old embers and lets move on .its too painful to remember .he never had a clue how to run a football club. Stealing money is nearest to the truth.
I'm not defending I'm giving alternate view classic
From a newcastle point of view, nearly all metrics, whether it be attacking stats or defensive stats, we were in the bottom 3. It was only by some miracles that we somehow avoided relegation under bruce.
Jordan using the millions spent compared to points between bruce and howe…. why not compare rafa net spend vs bruce? Rafa had spent barely anything net wise and yet got the same amount of points as buce who got well over 100 mill to spend
Not fair run of the green 😂😂 if only I could make that much green. For being crap at my job.
He was barely at our training ground. Left coaching to Steve Agnew… he gave players three days off out of five after getting beat by Wolves. He was absolutely shocking. His results at West Brom after us speak for themselves too
Bruce didn’t have a fking clue how to manage a team he was a dinosaur old basic training was a farce
Fans from Newcastle West Brom Aston Villa know the truth
The abuse 😂😂😂 he’s the worst manager in pl history he’s just attention seeking it’s no surprise he got sacked at West Brom straight after us
Bruce is not one of our own. He is MU through and through. He lives in Cheshire, not the NE.
Seriously bro? Is Bruce paying him off or something?
Joelinton, Longstaff, Schar, Wilson, Willock, Almiron, Murphy – all players Bruce had who have gone to new levels under Howe thanks to actual coaching, fitness training and competence.
Bruce was a coward and a fraud who's using media pals like Jordan to rewrite history. He was excrement levels at Sunderland, Villa before he got to Newcastle and he took a West Brom promotion push to a relegation battle in half a season. Absolute crook who stole a living.
Always thought Brucie would've done a great job in Italy with his pragmatic approach. Would've loved to have seen him manage AC Milan. Maybe he could've persuaded Maldini to be his number 2 after he retired.
Turned off after 25 seconds, this man always wanted his description of events to set the narrative. If Newcastle played poorly or which they did every week it would be the players fault, the weather, the sun in the sky – anything other than his lack of ability as a manager. His track record speaks for itself! He was never suitable for the managerial position although was selected by an abject / absent owner like the many before him.. Kinnear, McLaren, Carver.. all Ashley yes men. The football NUFC played under Bruce was so putrid to watch you would have to turn away for months at a time due to the toll on your mental health.
The old pals act kicking in. Bruce’s sides were unfit and he give them time off training. His aim he said was to keep things ticking along but Simon Jordan stands by his old pal.
Well ya know! I'll have kebab with all my payoffs 😂
comparing bruce with howe on pound per point is ridiculous – look at the 2nd half of 21/22 having spent £90 million on 4 players but won 38 points with the same squad Bruce won 3 points from 8 games with -9 goal difference; 5the final 19 games we had a positive gd, DESPITE a 5-1 & 5-0 in there
Simon, sometimes you really do let yourself down. Loyalty is sometimes good but not when your wearing blinkers. If I recall correctly, Bruce did not 'buy' Joelinton. He was already coming in when Bruce arrived. He also did not get the best out of him or Almiron. Eddie and his team did that. Which when comparing, it makes Bruce look like a poor coach. Saudi money did not do that either.
Next thing Simon will be doing an interview with Joe Kinnear about how Newcastle assassinated his blossoming career and nearly killed him with a Geordie induced heart attack
As a Sunderland fan, I was very disappointed when he got given the job at our club after the departure of Roy Keane. He inherited a good squad of players and mishandled them – Kenwyne Jones was subject to big bids from clubs such as Liverpool and Bruce finished his career, he bought Darren Bent and then sold him to Villa because he thought Asamoah Gyan was a better player, Gyan subsequently left quickly and a potent forward line was wrecked. Bruce was always a Newcastle fan yet told us on appointment that he had no designs on that job then said it was a 'dream' when he got it – So he was never popular on Wearside and had already put a blot on his copybook with the Toon fans by managing their great rivals and slighting them by his interviews when getting the Sunderland position. Keane teams always fought even when outclassed (Up until the final few games which cost him his job) whereas an early concession of a goal under Bruce resulted more often than not in a rout – I had to sit through consecutive 5-0 and 7-2 defeats at Chelsea under his management where they just gave up when under the cosh.
Bruce wasn't a managerial genius, but he got more abuse than he should have for doing an identical job to Rafa……..
Omg will this guy ever disappear!!!!! Unfortunately not…this man is the worst ever manager I've ever seen,I wish I could earn millions by getting sacked!!!!! That's all the guys good at.
Problem with Steve Bruce, he calls himself one of our own, but managed Sunderland and put a target on his back from Newcastle fans, then he joined when Newcastle was under a real crap ownership that bred laziness into the squad, and he did nothing to mitigate that, players themselves said that they didn't feel they were being trained properly, I honestly feel he didn't love it like you should in the Newcastle job, it's all behind us now, let's not give it any more thought.
Steve Brooce, the Corbridge Cabbage, the Sultan of Sausage Rolls.😆
Steve Bruce wasn’t good enough END OF STORY. Whether he is everyone in the media’s mate or not. If he wasn’t English the media wouldn’t care. Why is this nonsense being brought up again. We have moved on and are a champions league club now
i was born at the same place as this muppet doesn,t make me world class does it.
Simon give it away your making crap excuses for a good bloke but a Dinosaur of a Manager .
He got the abuse because of his constant lying and absolutely doesn’t give a dam about the facts he was a terrible manager of not just Newcastle lots of other clubs as well he is just a professional victim and probably earned more in pay offs than he did in wages
Even with the money Howe got, I'm not buying Bruce would do as good a job or similar. Howe came in & in the 2nd half of the season, was top 4 in form if I'm right?. Basically with Bruces players & only about 2 of his own signings playing most of the games, in a far more attacking style of play.
The stats don't lie. He was a useless clueless manager. In his defense however we were run like a cornershop that sold cheap sportswear so we weren't really a football club in the miserable Ashley years. So no manager could of done really well in those years. However bruce was hopeless…and didnt he fail at other clubs not just at nufc? The blame is solely bruces for being bad at his job not on nufc…
Bruce’s tactical analysis after a game is his default we were unlucky
Simon Jordan you’re wrong.
Newcastle fans appreciate/liked Rafa because of the job he did for the club and because he wanted an owner for the club that would let the club thrive.
Rafa came in and turned around the club by stopping Ashley sinking Newcastle down the divisions like Sunderland.
Rafa promoted the club scoring an entertaining 85 goals the most in the league.
Rafa finished Top 10 with a promoted side and gave them the best defensive record outside the Big 6 for a two year period with defenders that cost £0, £3m, £4m, £5m.
Rafa with just a £45m lineup cost beat Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City.
Rafa left the club established in midtable after rising the club with just a -30m net spend.
Rafa left the club better than where he found it and produced memorable wins for the fans.
Bruce inherited an established midtable PL club Ashley decided to give him a £130million💰net chequebook and was given £40million💰 signing on his first day and was given a £160million💰lineup cost and left the club in a 19th ditch.
Then the Saudi owners chequebook/Howe came in and stopped Ashley/Bruce from sinking the club down the divisions.
Simon Jordan you’re wrong.
Steve Bruce was the worst manager newcastle ever had funny how Eddie Howe got a tune out of plenty players Bruce had
I won't be gaslighted about Steve Bruce. He was a failure as a manager.
Ask Sunderland fans what they think of him
Ask WBA fans
Ask Villa fans
Ask Sheffield Wednesday fans.
BTW it was villa fans that threw the cabbage
And Sunderland fans who threw coins at him.
Are we serious rn?
Fair play to Jordan to defending his friend, which Keown rightly pointed out, but the numbers do not stack up.
Steve Bruce is an awful manager only hull fans liked him done the rounds of all rival clubs 😂
Quick tip for Simon, while fighting the lost battle of defending Bruce, better not bring up Rafa. Its not comparable. And it seriously questions your football understanding.
Bruce was a poor manger