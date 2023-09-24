Fans CONCERNED At Bruno Guimaraes New Deal With RELEASE Clause!!!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
He’ll probably be away next summer but only for the release clause
Worth the same as Andy Carroll 😂
If the toon are serious about keeping them double that 100million
Bruno wants out im sure i hate to say this as hes my favourite player but i think he doesnt love the club like he says he does
100 million in the summer? Yes please.
Why would the club offer any player an improved contract with a huge pay rise then basically stick a "for sale" sign on his back. He's done nothing since the world cup last year to warrent a new deal and his initial contract was good until 2026. If he wants to go, he'll go before then. As it is, the only way he'll write his name into Newcastle folklore, which he was intent on doing, is by being the most expensive player we've ever sold.
Bruno is a great player but he is in very poor form. 100 million release clause is fair buisness because right now he isnt worth 50 million. 100 million would buy 2 or 3 first team players. Bruno at his best is priceless but i have my doubts he can recapture his best form.
Bellingham possibly the best player in the world went for just over 100 million. Chelsea over spent on players that does not mean they are worth that. Why worry? At least Ashley isn't selling him for 20 million.
I love Bruno, but if the bid is submitted the choice is his. If he is so much of a Geordie that he wants to play for Madrid, let him go. This is exactly why we need to bring the youngsters through who were born and bred black and white as they will want to stay no matter what.
Let him go for 100 yes. Pity we missed Declan rice tho if we get 100 for Bruno
Sorry but I would snap someone's hand off for £100m we've got Anderson and Miley could easily sit in the middle love Bruno but a lot of games where he dallies on the ball and has a simple pass on but looks for the Hollywood ball all the time
If the release clause is 100m its a low ball if we want to emulate Brighton as toon fans we also need to understand that we will also be selling great players to cash in
What we need like Brighton is a good system with strong replacements in place or lined up
Thats what ashworth created wat us geordies need to prepare our selves for is this
I worry the hysterical fans (understandably after the great work carr did bringing in amazing talent only to be sold for nought and rip out the soul the team) will over react and cause tension
We need to trust in our great owners and the smart people who are playing chess while us fans are thinking in terms of checkers
Club have been mugged off. Should have been 130-140 million.
As an older fan, it jars to hear talk of selling one of our best players (if not best player) with the upside that we can then re-invest in several other players. This has been tried before. It's called selling the future. Yes, we have to stay within FFP. But the clubs who are successful are the ones who retain their best players – get the best years out of them – and sell on those who didn't make the grade. Liverpool are a good example of this. Most clubs are trying to follow the Brighton business model of scouting young talented players for cheap money (relatively) and then developing them and selling them on for a bigger price. That's fine but please note that for Brighton, the business model is not a means to and end (trophies) but an end in itself. Brighton do not win things because they are content to be a selling club. The risk for us is that the owners settle into a comfort zone of selling players, rather than adding that extra bit of quality that can bring success. We become, in other words, a bigger version of Brighton: easy on the eye, good football but essentially a shop window for the clubs we need to catch.
Concerning that he signs a new deal with a release clause of equal value to the reported bid Liverpool made for him at the end of the summer transfer window 🤔 Looks like Bruno is eyeing his exit route
100mill upfront on ffp is nice
This is GENIUS from NUFC!!!
He’s been shite since Feb
If we can get rid for £100m (and he’ll sit on the bench a la Cabaye…)
That’s £500m amortised for FFP to buy players at a much better level..ie those who don’t flatter to deceive like Kinder-boy-Bruno…
one of the big teams will come in for him at that price
Gone if not next window deffo in the summer massive massive fuck up from the club after the scousers bid 100 million its clear that his head was turned by Liverpools bid also since do players dictate a release clause thats the clubs prerogative & a 100 million clause very fishy🤬🤬🤬
Domt why people make all this fuss over bruno i would snapped hands off for 100 mil theres planty off players out that that could do his job if not better fact
It’s all part of the build. We need face the facts. 100mil allows you to spend 400 million
Only Bruno and his Agent benefit from this.
– More money
– A way out
I like Bruno but woukd snap your hand clean off if we got offered £100m for him based on the last 6 months of form
So many guys still think we are a selling club, ridiculous
I think he’s been showing signs of Maxi syndrome. He was happy when he was top dog but now that he’s not he doesn’t like it as much. This contract with the release cause will not settle him down. Once a player’s commitment goes, you might as well take the money. I think that’s where we are with Bruno.
Bruno's gone. Accept it. He doesn't want to be here. Liverpool offered 100m in the summer. You think they won't come back? So much for "I want to be a Newcastle legend". Fuck him off. If he doesn't want to be here get rid. We've made him and this is how he repays us. I wouldn't pick him again if he's not committed. January or the summer, guaranteed. 😡
Someone has already said it in the comments, in the region of £100m, why would you show your cards and tell everyone what the release clause is? It will be north of £100m, more like £120-£140m, and if someone wants to pay that for him, crack on, and if he wants to go (which the decision is up to him, he doesn't have too as he is under contract) let him leave and cash in. That £120-£140m would be amazing for the club in regards to FFP to strengthen the team. I dont think he will go anywhere for the foreseeable future but if he does then it is a business at the end of the day and if we dont sell players for big money then we will not progress, unfortunately that's football.
He’s not worth 100 ffs.
The premiership has worked him out this season, yes he was excellent in his first season but not now, the other teams knows how to play against him now
Sell him we can build a better team with the money we get from him and be free from ffp
Don't think £100m is bad for how he's been performing since the second half of last season, could invest it in the squad and buy a proper attacking midfielder to balance out the team so we can use Tonali properly. Especially if Bruno isn't fully invested, as the inclusion of the release clause might indicate…
One seaaon wonder been shite for ages now
If he goes he goes that's football and that's business .
40million, 3 years later you sell for 100million. Good business.
In his current form we wouldn't get anywhere near 100 millions
He is a good player but the team will evolve and players will come and go. If a player wants to leave let him leave. No point having someone there who wants away. At present spanish teams dont have the cash to buy multiple 100 million pound players. Reals big signing was Bellingham but they needed a striker. That will be their priority next summer. Barcelona have no money at all. PSG is a busted flush now the Saudi league is on the scene. Bayern have to sell to buy. Where else would he go. Liverpool dont exactly have unlimited funds. Im sure they will be looking to replace Salah and bolster their defence next summer. So that leaves Man City. They have these FFP allegations hanging over them. Its not a bad deal really. Newcastle will get 100 million no matter when he goes. If he sees out his contract they get a quality player for 5 years. If he wants to go in January they will get 100 million plus his wages off the books. The wont be cornered into selling him for less because the buyout price is set Makes sense.
He's leaving soon and Tonali was brought in as his replacement. It's becoming increasingly clear.
It is know as progression every team has to make decisions to improve the team, its not only about any one player
Yes but 100 million still to low 150 million would been move ?
Is it definitely done because not seen any where ells?
I would suggest that he is holding us and the club to ransom,,,, get rid of him while we can get the money. A bad influence on the rest of the TEAM. It's supposed to be a TEAM not a Bruno play toy.
He will probably get sold to … 🥁 🥁 🥁 Al-Hilal