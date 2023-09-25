MATCH CAM 🎥 Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s incredible 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane!

41 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights

  7. Tony c

    Fantastic result, hopefully this has kicked started the season off. something should be done about the away fans throwing stuff at the players out of order. up the mags 🙌🙌

  8. Mark. K

    Watching Elliot Anderson fitting into midfield now on a regular basis is absolutely fantastic, he really is getting better….add Hall & Livenchenko on to the pitch really shows the young talent we have now…….onwards & upwards 👍👍

  9. CushdelaCush

    Dispicable fanbase just like their inbred Red and White Friends down the road.
    Love Gordon and Wilson laughing at their fans after the 3rd filthy scum!

  16. Ronny Gill

    Three favourite things: 1 Bruno staying 2 angry yorkshire types at dan burn’s goal, I wonder if they were the exact same gents throwing t’bottles 3 the ironic “oooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy” for every pass, Botman’s taking ages cos he had hours to pick his pass, turning into Miggy’s goal after about three more (quicker) oooaaaayyys😂

  26. Jay In Atlanta

    A few weeks after that devastating loss to Liverpool, we come back and hang 8 on Sheffield United! And a clean sheet! As Eddie says, cant be too positive when things are good, cant be to upset when things are bad. I love this club. Also respect to the Sheffield fans that stayed to the end. Class of them to support their club no matter what. Something we know a bit about as well. Another banger match cam from the media team!

  34. Newcastle Portraits

    Felt a bit sorry for Sheff Utd. But then saw the bottles being thrown and heard them shouting at the lads and thought Nah, shame we did'nt score more…

  38. Matty

    You love to hear the fume from the Sheffield fans 😂😂. Wilson and Gordon just pointing and laughing at the absolute knuckle dragger that threw the bottle at Anderson.

