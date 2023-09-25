MATCH CAM 🎥 Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s incredible 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane!
7:53 😂😂😂
Gordon is pure dynamite
hahahahah Gordon and Wilson laughing at the silly sheffield fans… drink it in
Love seeing isak and wilson having fun infront of the crowd at the end
Love the sheffield united fans in the background at first and then by the end they've just all gone home
We want another 1 center back and 1 winger
Fantastic result, hopefully this has kicked started the season off. something should be done about the away fans throwing stuff at the players out of order. up the mags 🙌🙌
Watching Elliot Anderson fitting into midfield now on a regular basis is absolutely fantastic, he really is getting better….add Hall & Livenchenko on to the pitch really shows the young talent we have now…….onwards & upwards 👍👍
Dispicable fanbase just like their inbred Red and White Friends down the road.
Love Gordon and Wilson laughing at their fans after the 3rd filthy scum!
these match cams are another planet lovely to see the players speed
Lets’go Newcastle united 🎉
The bloke shouting "F*cking wanker" genuinely sounded like he was going to cry😂
Weird coincidences…H.E. Barnes? Paying tribute to a number 8? Interesting…
Trippier best RB ive ever seen
We have some truly gifted footballers. Lets give thanks for barely 2 years since the happy passing of Micheal John Ashley
Three favourite things: 1 Bruno staying 2 angry yorkshire types at dan burn’s goal, I wonder if they were the exact same gents throwing t’bottles 3 the ironic “oooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy” for every pass, Botman’s taking ages cos he had hours to pick his pass, turning into Miggy’s goal after about three more (quicker) oooaaaayyys😂
Gordon and Wilson trying to wind up the Sheff Utd supporters even more at the 3rd goal after they started throwing stuff.
You get the sense that all these players are in love with the club no matter how long they’ve been here 🔥
14:25 Bruno and Sandro enjoying the moment together🥲🖤🤍
14:23 Bruno and Sandro enjoying the moment together🥲🖤🤍
RIP Maddy Cusak. So proud of how our fans are at moments like this, nothing but respect.
Geordies are the greastes fans
All those giant man babies telling the players to F off…hilarious.
Shouldn't have had the mic so close to their fans 😂
Bruno super hero🤍💟
A few weeks after that devastating loss to Liverpool, we come back and hang 8 on Sheffield United! And a clean sheet! As Eddie says, cant be too positive when things are good, cant be to upset when things are bad. I love this club. Also respect to the Sheffield fans that stayed to the end. Class of them to support their club no matter what. Something we know a bit about as well. Another banger match cam from the media team!
Loved it when Wilson winds up the arsehole fans who were launching stuff😂
Trippier is such an incredible leader, everything he does on the pitch is for the team ❤
Sheffield United fans are horrid. I love the smile that Wilson gives the fan going absolutely mental after the 3rd goal 😂
❤🖤🤍
"Eddie howe, Jason Tindaaaaaallll" 🖤🤍
😂😂 Bruno stood on Schar’s foot and Schar looked like he was genuinely thinking about doing something for a sec 😂
stil smiling wow just wow
Felt a bit sorry for Sheff Utd. But then saw the bottles being thrown and heard them shouting at the lads and thought Nah, shame we did'nt score more…
Agora sim está jogando como na temporada passada.
Incredible. HWTL!
We want match cam from Milan!
You love to hear the fume from the Sheffield fans 😂😂. Wilson and Gordon just pointing and laughing at the absolute knuckle dragger that threw the bottle at Anderson.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Sheffield United fans a bit spicy there LOL 😂😂😂
Anderson was brilliant ⚫⚪