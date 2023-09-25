Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Ten minutes of highlights from our huge win at Bramall Lane!
뉴캐슬! 👍👍⚽️
2 strikers, 2 wingers, 2 midfielders and 2 defenders all scored. Fantastic game of football.
Well that was a little bit rediculous wasn't it? The fools throwing bottles at our lads also, grow up you clowns
Chelsea Ketar ketir melihat ini😮
More channels need adapt to posting extended highlights too
First goal handsball
Great Stuff
Raz'ebali
I am here to just see Bruno Guimaraes performance.
The lads felt so bad they stopped celebrating goals after the 5th 😂
Newcastle is going crazy 💀💀💀💀
Sheffield was almost spelt fam….
Almost
☠️
Great performances from all the lads, Nick Pope wasn’t tested really…..very critical with the >600 passes, runs and shots.
Very entertaining!!!!
Watching these highlights again before a go to work
Nobody is talking about Trippier, he was exceptional.
적당히 패라,,,
The magic disappearing crowd.
Bang Radit 👍
HOWE ABOUT THAT FOR A SCORELINE GR8 STUFF LADS
Dodgy 1st goal but everything else was really good football
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesss get in howay the lads
🇸🇦 I did not expect that the Saudi Investment Fund would succeed in investing in Newcastle FC and succeed in reaching the top
I love this ❤ club
What a comeback performance. Did not expect that. Hopefully our season starts here… HWTL.
8 different goal scorers in one match😮…
BCC Newcastle commentary is incredible. Wish we could get the same quality of commentary on TV
Trippier what a game
It's the Trippier for me
the policing and stewards made me laugh . from 5.0 they had all of them in front of our fans . what did they expect ?. did they think we where going to bloody riot or something . 🤣🤣
A great shame to newcastle utd as performing low class performance agaist low team
Feel sorry for the Sheff united Goal keeper