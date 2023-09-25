Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s thrilling 8-0 win over Sheffield United!
Has there ever been a decent black keeper?
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Cant wait for newcastle to beat Chelsea 10-0
2 years ago, that piece of shit Steve Bruce went to Sheffield United with a negative team and lost 1-0. Thank Goodness for Eddie Howe!!!
The only Newcastle fan in Mauritania loved the club, the history of the club and the fans of the club
What better way to send the doomsday merchant fans, critics & Southern media back to their garbage bins 😂
It was totally brutal by Newcastle & they were still disappointed getting back into the dressing room that they hadn’t scored more goals.
Trippier & Gordon were truly outstanding, but the rest of the lad’s still scored 10/10’s
Great result 🙂
Newcastle is a machine😮
Tragedy
People like it better when a stinking money bag loses!
Harry Magriue
Premier League Winners Come May You Newcastle United Space-Cadets…
Newcastle and Spurs are really pleasing to see
"Hit it, Hit it"
Surely the first goal shouldnt count
THAT WAS BRUTAL!
Nice edit for first goal 😂
Waiting for the match cam!
There should be a goal limit in football this match would have been so traumatizing for the Sheffield players
Kiran tripiee with 4 assist
I think this is a beautiful game, enjoyable to watch and the best European team now and future….Newcastle you are the best🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Безумие
Goal number 4, what a shot.
Fantastic …
Newcastle United is now back 🎉❤. Biggest win for the season so far. Well-done.
Sheffield's goalkeeper 💩
We just bent Sheffield over and eight their ass
Cloud've gone either way
Forza Newcastle 👍
A terible guest
We were ruthless…..😅😅😅😅😅
Tripier is the best crosser in epl💥…..dan burn remind me of per mertesacker😂
Impressive 8. If only they had scored just one goal in the UCL againts Milan though. 😛
Isak was taking a piss at the end
so happy for newcastle and i'm not even a fan lol
8 goal dengan semua pemain berbeda