Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from Newcastle United’s thrilling 8-0 win over Sheffield United!

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 | Premier League Highlights

  6. Steph

    What better way to send the doomsday merchant fans, critics & Southern media back to their garbage bins 😂
    It was totally brutal by Newcastle & they were still disappointed getting back into the dressing room that they hadn’t scored more goals.
    Trippier & Gordon were truly outstanding, but the rest of the lad’s still scored 10/10’s

  21. SAFARA QOLBY

    I think this is a beautiful game, enjoyable to watch and the best European team now and future….Newcastle you are the best🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤

