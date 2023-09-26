Newcastle United back to their best ahead of another HUGE week

Charlotte and Alex talk about the class lads being well and truly BACK as Newcastle United have the week from heaven. We also celebrate Bruno G’s unique way of announcing key life milestones.
Love it! haha, I feel JT's hair dilemma is highly likely. Maybe some mix of the two "Ask Schar if he noticed my hair! I worked really hard on it!!" Alex's makes sense too "Have everyone say their exhausted after the game!! (don't tell E.H. I said to)" good times, thank you <3
I’ll have you know Charlotte that my youngest daughter (34 years young) nicknamed Schär ‘hubby’ a long tine ago so you have competition.
There was a lot of Negatives to take from the Football match ,So many players out of position for a start
So that's what the ball up the shirt was about:)
My mate supports Sheffield and he was over the moon as he's a Wednesday fan, but then I told him that we beat them 8-0 a few ago but that was up, totally cheered him up no end.
I’m only here to hear Charlotte say we’re king class 😂😂😂 this channel is king class🎱🏐⚽️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Still nobody's talking about Gordon as a World Class Forward?… Yes, Forward, Not Wing. What a Leap he's made… 👏🏿 👏🏿👏🏿
I wonder what book the lady at the Sheffield Utd. game was reading .. The Walking Dead maybe or A Tale of Two Cities … it was the best of times or the absolute, f*ckin worst of times EVER!! The not to Sean … Mr. Howe says your playing quite well 😁 or you forgot the milk! 😑 .. great show always fun with you two … f*ckin class
Pretty sure the note said "Sweep the leg". No Mercy seems like a very Mad Dog mantra.
Extrapolate.
#ASKTFTV With the two Joes being out for a while, do they have to serve a probationary period before they can be considered class again?
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Newcastle United Space-Cadets…
#asktftv what was on the note ? it was from Matty "mams sent me doon to the corner shop for a 4 pinta of milk, what u doing these days bruv ?"
He was probably saying tell Bruno to stop trying to identify as a woman.
Charlotte robson ❤😊
JT's note said "this is just to fuck with their heads, keep doing what Ur doing"
Master of Dark Arts
the Maddog note – It was just a very very detailed drawing of a phallus. Sort of thing one would find in a High School textbook. Mad Dog had spent the entire match crafting the art work to impress Longy. The current consensus around the training ground is that Longy's puerile graffito's are of Banksy-esque viral quality. Big Jase was just looking for a little creative recognition for his pitch side doodling 😁
Which is it MSM? They aren't applauding NUFC for destroying SU, whilst also saying that SU were not to blame for their thrashing?
All the pundits have taken the stance "This result doesn't define Sheffield United's season. The have been in the game against City & Spurs. Only losing by 1 goal in each match." At the same time "Newcastle ain't that good. No one likes to see a team getting beat by 8. It was an anomaly!'
What a load of B*****ks!
#asktftv what was the first match you watched at st james' park,.that's to both of you .great show.
Ps.. 7:14 its a boy we were told a high bump is a boy and a low bump is a girl …so he's having a bouncing "baller" baby boy ✌️🖤🤍🖤🤍
I'm 100% for the theme song for #asktftv.
1:23 it's all true mate….it's a mathematical thing and the mathematics proves it…dunnit…so aye 👊 that's that innit 😁
🐜
🍓
Getting Star Wars vibes for Mad dogs note "Shaun i am your intensity Father use the force Shaun"
That note that mad dog passed to longy said was that Charlotte from TFTV on the front of four four two last month wearing a tshirt with my name on?