PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Man City (H) | Carabao Cup



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

40 comentarios en “PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Man City (H) | Carabao Cup

  10. Steve Cooke

    Personally, I wouldn't be gutted if we can't pull off knocking city out. I have faith we could and wouldn't wish us defeat, but the cup is small potatoes now. Our biggest aim this year should be a cash grab and the carabao pays peanuts. It's the league and ucl that's all important this year, so I'll be happy no matter what happens tomorrow

  12. Jack Burton

    I hope we can go to Paris and Dortmund and at least try to make the keeper work. We didn’t test the Arsenal, Man Utd, Brighton and City keepers all away from home. Milan keeper was eating sandwiches for most the game.

  14. Raf 7

    We need to give our first team players a rest.
    Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Dummet, Targett, Tonali, Anderson, Miley, Murphy, Isak, Ritchie. That should be the starting 11.

  15. grim reaper

    Newcastle should have no problem beating Man City reserves on Wednesday. Pep has already said he can't play a strong team (as he usually does in the Cup) and I think most City fans will be happy to get out of this competition and it is a Competition that Newcastle can win. As a City fan I wish them the best of luck after beating us.

  16. Rex The Younger

    If we can get the mix between youth & experience right we have a good chance of winning this. Not even bothered if we lose as it helps keep them fresher for the PL & CL. I know it is the most winnable trophy but league position and Euro qualification has to be our top priorities going forward, the rest follows and regular cup wins will fall into place soon enough. The future is bright etc.

  21. Rich Burn

    Turn the fucking audio volume up!

    I’ve got to pump the volume on my device just to hear the video, then an advert comes on and nearly fucking deafens me.

    This has been an issue since you started uploading the pre-match conferences.

    Get it sorted out for fucks sake.

  31. John Watson

    Better question for future quiz nights name 3 of the outfield players who didn’t score against Sheffield utd . 🤔 fingers crossed we put our best team out and give it a real go . Up the mags.

  33. The Goat1892

    Failure to win this game and transcend from whipping boys to men will mean that the club will need to add some more quality players to the squad come the January transfer window. If Southampton can beat Manchester City then we should also be able to beat them.

  34. AntAcîD

    Eddy Howes Black and white army 🖤🤍🖤🤍
    Us fans don't want anything more than we've got from nufc as it stands.We would love it if things get better like love it but we're not entitled to anything more,we just deserve it 😉👊🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
    HOWAY THE LADS🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴
    UP THE MAGS 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🐜

  35. Peter nufc

    Big game . And talking about tripper he’s class that fella unbelievable that player . Good luck to you Eddie tomorrow and the team 💪🙏🏻🔥🔥🔥

  38. Geordiedog

    Dubravka.
    Trippier, Schar, Botman, Barnes. (Murphy & Liveramento)
    Longstaff, Tonali, Anderson. (Milley)
    J. Murphy, Isak, Almiron. (Parkinson).
    (Gordon is one yellow off a suspension and we”ve got X2 Joes out)
    Miley in m/f with Anderson front left would be exciting but maybe too soon. Eddie wants to win.

Los comentarios están cerrados.