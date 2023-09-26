Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United | Premier League Highlights

See all eight goals from Newcastle’s brutal victory at Bramall Lane.
Subscribe for free and never miss another SUFC video:
WEBSITE: www.sufc.co.uk
TWITTER: @SheffieldUnited
FACEBOOK: @SheffieldUnited
INSTAGRAM: @SheffieldUnited
TIKTOK @SheffieldUnited
SNAPCHAT: @SUFC_Official
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Handball. Ruthless.
LongStaff🎉
How didn’t that first goal didn’t get disallowed? Wtf
Much respect to post this fellas. The commentator had enough 1:35 "oh my god" 💀
respect tetap upload
what a shameful
the first goal , not only the ball was out , it was a hand touch , why the hell would you allow it
How did the first goal stand ?
First goal was handball
Who is Sheffield’s Defense coach? ~ U.K. Border Patrol?
Why is nobody talking about that first goal?!!!!
Game in remembrance of number 8, round of applause on 8 mins, final score 8 0 🤔 sounds like some sort of ritual
and now I know the meaning of big teams😉
Keren bang radit
What happen to 1st goat? Ball was out of line, handball. Still concede a goal?
This team's channel with a landslide win of biggest kahunas of the PL. Nothing but respect. Hope you all come back stronger than ever 🫡 -A Spurs Fan
I'm shocked that they uploaded it on here
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
"Its training exercise now ¡"🙂
FC Time Wasting must go down and never come back.
Dahsyat
Raditya Dika
A great win without penalty
Bravo Newcastle United, permainan yg bagus dan sangat luar biasa, 8 Gol
Newcastle supporter here! This is not the end,You guys will bounce back
keren, bang radit bikin goal..😅