EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United

Highlights from our 8-0 loss to Newcastle United.
😂
The stupid keeper
How bad things have gone for Sheffield so far.. Wednesday has not yet won in the championship either.
I don't know which one is worse
Newcastle had a bad day vs Liverpool then got battered by Brighton. Sheff Utd had a bad day vs Spurs then got battered by Newcastle . You'll be better next game
Conveniently left out your fans throwing bottles at Newcastle players after the 3rd goal?
Why can’t we see the fouls by Sheff ? Like the penalty appeal! Or the follow through? Why miss them out ????
Remember the saying, the night is darkest just before the dawn. This is rock bottom so expect an upward turn in performances. Im a Newcastle fan and im hopeful you can survive.
Why would you want to extend the highlights?! Frankly embarrassing performance, not sure there can be a recovery but hope im wrong.
It will get better Sheffield fans, good luck for the rest of the season from a Newcastle fan ❤
Losing 8-0 is a final result that has nothing to do with your team's abilities. But it may be due to the environment or the play of the opposing team that is more talented. However, losing is a way to learn and move on. That means you and your team will have to address what needs to be improved and adjusted. Emphasis is placed on what is done well and should encourage the team to persevere and have fun playing the sport.
However, it is most important to show tenacity and diligence to improve yourself and your team. Let's look forward to the next moment. Turn your shock into inspiration so you can be better prepared for your next competition or contest. Afterward, you and your team will have the opportunity to discuss new strategies and team formations. However, some Wins and losses are a constant in competition. However, it's important to put yourself out there every day. Good luck and all the best in your sport and your team's future endeavors.
I hate Sheffield United but if the club and players have any decency about them, they should reimburse their fans for this game.
The team, coach, and players are disgusting anti-football clubs.
As a newcastle fan, gotta respect the fans that stayed, class fans shame the team isn't hopefully this will get your owners to open there pockets and invest in jan.
They’re hoping this one gets to a million views too 🤣
Proper club proper fans… Hope you stay up….. Toon4life
That commentator knew what was coming before the ball went into the back of the net time and time again. 😂
Respect for posting this video Sheffield United. Your time will come again! BTW I looked at the first goal at 1/4 speed, Gordon accidently skimmed the top of the ball with his hand. Handball, no goal.
Imagine having to upload your loss of 0-8 😂
I made a Sheffield united fan kiss my Newcastle United’s boot like a lil bitch after this match due to them being completely dominated.
Fucked hard😂😂😂
Love the biased commentary.
I wonder what that dislike counter says 😂
Newcastle did this , now what city will do to shefield
Why was the first goal given while Manchester united one against Brighton was not
Serves ya right karma is a bitch you came out with them foolish shirt's emblazoned with 8 on the back Well you got what you wished for . I suggest you wear number 25 in your next game v West ham and set a new record 😂😂😂😂😂😂
why would you do this united
The blades looked good running on to the pitch, and then the game started.
Every season in the league we have one of those heavy thrashings.
why is there still no 18+ limit on the video
Fair play to Sheffield United. You’ll come out better for it and this Newcastle fan is rooting for you to stay up.
We needed this video, like a pigeon needs a pair of pink wellies. Are we bringing out a dvd anorl?
Good game sheff utd.
What are Sheffield United Football Club going to do about all there fans as it is clear that it was more than one person throwing bottles and other objects at Newcastle United Players,
Bet the Sheffield utd fans loved the extended highlights talk about rubbing salt into the wounds
Don't worry, Newcastle can do this to any team on their day, today was one of those days. They are unplayable when they're in the zone, as Spurs found out last season (& Sheff Wed 20 odd years ago :p). I remember the stuffing of Man-U 5-0 in the late nineties as well as a similar 7-1 against Spurs. And hey, it could have been worse if not for some moments of good goalkeeping and a bit of suspect refereeing (re the blatant penalty on Gordon).
Just to help you out, first goal is totally legit according to the rules, third goal was a foul in the build up.
First 2 minutes edited like Sheffield United dominated Newcastle haha. Blatant foul on Gordon in the box edited out as well.