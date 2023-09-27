Newcastle United vs Manchester City 1-0 post match analysis
Now we just need to put down the red club in Manchester to proceed to the next round?! LOL…
But in all honesty, the next round against Man Utd will be another tricky fixture, but Newcastle must have full belief they can do well again in this tournament, all the while getting some revenge for the final loss last season?!
One day.
Ref will become rich 😂😂😂
Bring on united
DRAWING MAN U OH STOP IT
THIS IS FIXED AND RIGGED FOR TV COVERAGE
ALL CORRUPT
Livramento sensational. People will say Man City put a different team out to usual but Newcastle also made 10 changes!
Shaye is a top lad met him In a pub and Nail Quinn at pub afternoon together playing pool , they were both amazing lads , Took photo with the bairn , And autograph years ago Newcastle old days , but top top lad he is
Howe keeps proving the critics wrong. He has been fantastic as a Newcastle boss so far.
Livramento was fantastic