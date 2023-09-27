Why Anthony Gordon Is Now VITAL To Newcastle United



Newcastle United’s season is back on track after an unbelievable 8-0 win over Sheffield United. But while there was amazing performances across the pitch for Eddie Howe’s side, it was also the biggest sign yet that Anthony Gordon has become integral to the team this season

44 comentarios en "Why Anthony Gordon Is Now VITAL To Newcastle United

  2. Thomas Philip Meadows

    I’m sure you do better working for fourfourtwo, I’d love to see you start your own channel. You’re by far the best NUFC focused YouTuber when it comes to technical analysis.

    Edit: just realised you post under fourfourtwo on the reg. amazing! Will subscribe.

  3. Vinchenzo C

    Is this the Ant Gordon everyone was getting on his back last season? He hardly had any game time and if so, was a sub. Come up in difficult circumstances. Eddie Howe said I like a full pre-season to work with him. The Prophet spoke.. This is now. 40 million? Another fantastic recruitment. Wake up people. He's got a hot head.. Good. Do we want little mice? He's got stronger. 😊

  5. Dean Harding

    Great analysis – my take on this is Anthony Gordon is a very talented young developing player and the experience at Newcastle has forced him to improve his standards still further. Eddie Howe and the coaching team will definitely have made an impact but it’s his own mentality which has changed and the lad has the potential to be one of the top players in the premier league if he keeps focussing on his development. Talent + Effort = Magic !

  12. Dynamics Detailing

    Rival fans were digging nufc out for spending 40m on AG but if he keeps improving at the rate that he is, he will be an absolute bargain English winger.
    He reminds me of a good old fashioned winger like Giggs, Gillespie, Waddle.

  15. xavier xy

    Just a moment of good form, enjoy while its still on-going. Almiron had it last season, and went back to an average player after his form subsides.

  17. V 4 Vendetta

    I love this player. All Newcastle fans love a player who grafts their bollocks off but they worship a player who grafts their bollocks off as well as plays fantastic, creates goals and scores goals.
    Thank you Everton, you have been had.

  20. Scott

    4 more years, he's going to be at his physical peak with the brain of a 35 year old. If he keeps up his mentality and development he's going to be one of the best in the league.

  21. Martin Wright

    Thank you for this analysis. I have seen and felt most of what you have observed but wouldn't have been able to verbalize it as you have in a month of Sundays. HWTL.

  22. Tristan Taccad

    When he got here I saw potential, but seemed a page or two behind what our regulars were putting out
    Couple that with a rather spicy attitude and I knew he’d take a while to gel with the squad and the game plan
    But, that Euro tournament seems to have been a huge confidence boost for him
    And in turn it’s helped him be more cohesive for the squad
    Buzzing for him rn, long may it continue

  24. Corin Taylor-Salter

    Great analysis, Gordon was a player that no Newcastle fan I know liked or wanted. His metrics – particularly his speed were impressive so you could understand the logic of the acquisition – because look what a good coach does with that! Credit to Gordon himself for his application. Compare with Sancho at Man Utd?

  29. Dave Herdman

    ‘Understands space better than Brian Cox’ Brilliant mate. I’ll subscribe on the strength of that line alone. Great insight mate. Look forward to more

  30. Alpha Dingo

    Makes you chuckle even more when you recall Toffee fans cried (through bitter tears) that they had 'ripped NUFC off' for 40m (despite them wanting 65-70m 6 months earlier). Take a player out of that toxic circus and give him a preseason in a proper environment and watch him thrive. NUFC has pulled Everton's pants down and clapped those blue cheeks 😂

  32. Paul O

    Excellent analysis. At the end of last season, Eddie Howe said that what he was looking forward to for this season was working with Gordon and having a full pre-season with him. Astonishing how that work is already paying off and how intelligent a footballer Gordon is.

  42. Bill Clarke

    Great explanation of AG talents and awareness, he was obviously a good well coached youth player at Everton, but hat’s off to Eddie Howe and his coaches, the way they have stood up to the pressure to play him, after spending so much money, and then to discipline him so publicly, pure quality – post from a WH fan applauding Newcastle’s board for their belief and patience with this project.

  44. Jixal

    He should stop diving so much around the box, many players do it but it always looks like Gordan pre-meditated falling over before he gets to the area >_<

