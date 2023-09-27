Why Anthony Gordon Is Now VITAL To Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s season is back on track after an unbelievable 8-0 win over Sheffield United. But while there was amazing performances across the pitch for Eddie Howe’s side, it was also the biggest sign yet that Anthony Gordon has become integral to the team this season
I’m sure you do better working for fourfourtwo, I’d love to see you start your own channel. You’re by far the best NUFC focused YouTuber when it comes to technical analysis.
Edit: just realised you post under fourfourtwo on the reg. amazing! Will subscribe.
Is this the Ant Gordon everyone was getting on his back last season? He hardly had any game time and if so, was a sub. Come up in difficult circumstances. Eddie Howe said I like a full pre-season to work with him. The Prophet spoke.. This is now. 40 million? Another fantastic recruitment. Wake up people. He's got a hot head.. Good. Do we want little mice? He's got stronger. 😊
Loved this breakdown. I knew he was good but didn't know why 😂
Great analysis – my take on this is Anthony Gordon is a very talented young developing player and the experience at Newcastle has forced him to improve his standards still further. Eddie Howe and the coaching team will definitely have made an impact but it’s his own mentality which has changed and the lad has the potential to be one of the top players in the premier league if he keeps focussing on his development. Talent + Effort = Magic !
Southgate you listen???!!!!😤😤
He's now up to howe fitness levels
IS THAT A JOELINTON DEBUT BRAZIL SHIRT AND IF SO WHERE DID YOU GET IT MANNNNN
We love him. He wasn't fit last year. Learned the Howe press and now he does the job.
Hopefully he will end up being for us like Giggs was for Man U for years
Knows space better than Brian Cox 😂
Rival fans were digging nufc out for spending 40m on AG but if he keeps improving at the rate that he is, he will be an absolute bargain English winger.
He reminds me of a good old fashioned winger like Giggs, Gillespie, Waddle.
We knew Gordon had the technical ability; nice to see he also has tactical ability.
Just a moment of good form, enjoy while its still on-going. Almiron had it last season, and went back to an average player after his form subsides.
I love this player. All Newcastle fans love a player who grafts their bollocks off but they worship a player who grafts their bollocks off as well as plays fantastic, creates goals and scores goals.
Thank you Everton, you have been had.
have to admit i was an AG doubter when he signed but he's been amazing
All down to fitness and confidence – he said himself he was way off Newcastle fitness last season -he’s come back flying
4 more years, he's going to be at his physical peak with the brain of a 35 year old. If he keeps up his mentality and development he's going to be one of the best in the league.
Thank you for this analysis. I have seen and felt most of what you have observed but wouldn't have been able to verbalize it as you have in a month of Sundays. HWTL.
When he got here I saw potential, but seemed a page or two behind what our regulars were putting out
Couple that with a rather spicy attitude and I knew he’d take a while to gel with the squad and the game plan
But, that Euro tournament seems to have been a huge confidence boost for him
And in turn it’s helped him be more cohesive for the squad
Buzzing for him rn, long may it continue
All the Everton fans who waved him off, laughing at Newcastle, are having to eat their words now!
Great analysis, Gordon was a player that no Newcastle fan I know liked or wanted. His metrics – particularly his speed were impressive so you could understand the logic of the acquisition – because look what a good coach does with that! Credit to Gordon himself for his application. Compare with Sancho at Man Utd?
Wow Gorden is very good this vid highlights it nicely from Liverpool fan
Great video…… Cheers 🙂
Don't praise him too much…there more games to come.
Loving that you're using clips in these videos, really adds a lot. Keep up the fantastic work!
‘Understands space better than Brian Cox’ Brilliant mate. I’ll subscribe on the strength of that line alone. Great insight mate. Look forward to more
Makes you chuckle even more when you recall Toffee fans cried (through bitter tears) that they had 'ripped NUFC off' for 40m (despite them wanting 65-70m 6 months earlier). Take a player out of that toxic circus and give him a preseason in a proper environment and watch him thrive. NUFC has pulled Everton's pants down and clapped those blue cheeks 😂
Gordon understands space better than Brian cox 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Excellent analysis. At the end of last season, Eddie Howe said that what he was looking forward to for this season was working with Gordon and having a full pre-season with him. Astonishing how that work is already paying off and how intelligent a footballer Gordon is.
Ohhhhhhh Anthony Gordon
Fantastic content. Thanks! Really enjoyed this.
Running down the wing… GORDON
Makes the Geordies sing… GORDON
We're all going to Madridddd
i think we can beat city on wednesday…
Class analysis as always mate. Hopefully we can go on a run so you can do more Toon videos that we love! More please.
i hope Gordon and Anderson can keep performing on left wing .. this is the most threatening left wing i have seen …
Great explanation of AG talents and awareness, he was obviously a good well coached youth player at Everton, but hat’s off to Eddie Howe and his coaches, the way they have stood up to the pressure to play him, after spending so much money, and then to discipline him so publicly, pure quality – post from a WH fan applauding Newcastle’s board for their belief and patience with this project.
AG has worked really hard to better himself. Now he’s in a strong supportive club with great coaches & canny fans ⭐️🖤🤍
He should stop diving so much around the box, many players do it but it always looks like Gordan pre-meditated falling over before he gets to the area >_<