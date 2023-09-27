Why Anthony Gordon Is Now VITAL To Newcastle United





Newcastle United’s season is back on track after an unbelievable 8-0 win over Sheffield United. But while there was amazing performances across the pitch for Eddie Howe’s side, it was also the biggest sign yet that Anthony Gordon has become integral to the team this season

SUBSCRIBE:

WEBSITE:

Follow FourFourTwo on:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Twitter:



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.