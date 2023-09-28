Is Manchester City's League Cup Exit GOOD for Football? 😲 Simon Jordan says NO! 👎

Newcastle United knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup last night. talkSPORT’s Jim White and Simon Jordan have their say!
So there ya go people "city can field their 2nd team and still challenge for the prem" hahahaha
Every team wants to win a trophy. But lets face facts the priorities are:
Premier league/champions league.
Europa league. (Gets you in champions league also decent money).
Fa cup.
League cup.
If you can do well in more than one, great. But clubs will prioritise. Getting upset about it, is pointless.
City’s dominance is a bit Zzz same as Uniteds. Not a fan of one team dominating in football.
Simon not doing his homework facts again MAN CITY made 8 changes Newcastle 10 changes (including starting a 17 year old kid )
Both sides Made changes 2nd half..
Newcastle Lulled City into a false security 1st half
Brought on Bruno & Gordon at the break went on the Attack
With trade mark high tempo pressing football
Over whelming city.. resulting in well deserved Win
“The kicking” both Citeh and Newcastle as SJ alludes are both kickers, foul rotators etc
The PL IS becoming the bundesliga and ligue 1,
Lmao 😂😂 city will be back at Newcastle for the second leg of the premier league. We will see what Newcastle are really made of against a fully strength Manchester city.
Yeah we won but, then back my mind always knew you’d try to stop us with the red half of Manchester. Good one! 👏 well played tv rights.
As a chelsea fan its good they got knocked out
City only care about champions league and premier league trophies.
City getting relegated and stripped of all titles would be good for football. They cheated for over 15 years.. State run clubs will be illegal soon.
10 out the the 11 who started the CL game for Newcastle against AC Milan was rested against Citeh…just saying!
Did city really try ?? With a make-shift side
Guardiolas football is so boring to watch – pass 500 times for the sake of it – Jack Grealish is so boring to watch now he used to be a livewire at Villa taking players on at every opportunity he now stands around and just passes it square – nobody enjoys watching city.
Yes it is! 🤷♂️ they don’t deserve to have won what they have anyway! Considering been found guilty of breaking financial fair play rules since 2009🤦♂️😤they’ve just found a way to get away with it!! Ffs!!!
Jim is completely right when he mentioned that teams have to stop fearing City. I've been saying for some time now that putting your entire team in your own half against them and hoping to sneak a goal on the counter attack is a recipe for absolute disaster. If you give them 70-80 percent of the ball they will break every team down and score 2-3 times minimum. The best thing to do is to try to take the game right to them. This is why Liverpool have had the most success head to head because they never ever "park the bus" and play their attacking brand of football regardless of who the opponent is.
Man City do not care about this trophy. How many times did they win it in a row? It’s nice to win but they’ve got bigger and better things to aim for. This just gives them a little rest now which isn’t good for anyone!
Newcastle wins a game, it is always about how poorly the opposition played or fielded a weakened side . I pray that our opponents always play poorly or field a B team or C team or whatever, all that matters is we keep winning, be it a strong opponent or weak opponent it doesn't bother me
City had no intention of winning… knocked it round in first half, but no cutting edge! City are in Saudi when the quarters take place, so why take risks for nothing… Our under 21's are not winning a quarter! We are behind and he does not bring on Haaland, took Alvarez off way before the end… Pep literally said…. "I have zero interest in this comp" Pep be happy once they scored, from there it was about trying to keep it to one and making sure we did not score… Wake up Talksport…. City have the Club World Cup which clashes with this Cup!
Here's the thing, if city decided to push and try hard and somehow ended up in the QF, they would've been forced to field the U21s since it takes place during the CWC. It happened with liverpool in 2019, it would happen there so it's a dead end either way. Why expend more time and energy for the carabao cup?
What tf would it be good or bad for football?😂😂😂
City knew exactly what they were doing, why would they risk a fixture pile up when they can exist early and allow for more recovery time
City already has a slender squad, smart decision from Pep and his technical team
Congratulations to Newcastle for progressing though
Well tough s–t simon they are OUT .lol 😂 lol 😂..HTL ..
Chelsea play good football. They just need an experienced Striker. Tammy Abraham should be suffice. They MUST sign an experienced STRIKER in January.
It football anyways , any team can be beaten . Just shows the level of competition in English football . City are great but can be beaten . Arsenal didn’t do that last year and payed the price .
In a Newcastle fan and said for years and years this cup is worthless to the premier league teams, why not just make it for championship and below
Simon talks a lot of sense and Newcastle and City both made a lot of changes and as even a City fan it was great to hear the geordie fans so loud and happy, home support makes a big difference to keep players going that extra mile. City have bought and sold well, sensibly and that could be the difference in the league.
Are Spurs still in the Audi Cup ?
Simon – please stop talking about the 70’s – it’s 50 (FIFTY) years ago ! 🤦🏻♂️
as not a Man City fan, you’re not looking good and brushing off a cup is not a winning mentality, you will always be a plastic club 😌
City played a strong team. Why is there always an excuse when they lose and never credit to the opponent
I'm happy that city is gone however I don't agree with the referee, he allowed the kicking against them especially by joelongton to go with no booking.
Who care about the Carabau Cup, l
mean REALLY?
We went out cos otherwise we’d be in Saudia Arabia for the club cup and England for the league at the same time it’s impossible 😂
Not taking anything away from Newcastle united team, This team is becoming a force in the primer league. It is again the the same team of Alen Sheerer. Scary. Man. City were not concern about the win, that's why they lost. It was more like a show case.
Their still on f the double Treble so what's changed?
Hopefully other clubs will do a 'castle an b brave enough t 'kill' them off and give the rest of the 19 other clubs a fighting chance at least 1trophy.
It’s pointless for us to go through , the Quater final would be the day after we play in the club World Cup , we won 4 in a row, this isn’t a priority for city at the minute
City not winning the league would be good for football. Not this
Yes, it is. City can't win everything.
Iv noticed over the past weeks that when city they aren't really talked about like arsenal an United but now that they've lost,they be the talk of the town… interesting 🤔
We have no shame
The Toon had a lot of reserves out too plus new two kids in mid-field
Man city do not deserve the respect
GG Newcastle yall raised your game in the 2nd half wish the young guys could've got more minutes but ol well treble still on😊🤷🏿♂️
Who cares?? Talk about inportant news…..City doesnt need coverage like this. They did the treble last year….nothing else needs to be said!
No team is interested in this unless they are mid table or as Fergie did play youth and try out players.
Prem is the main target Cl 2nd and fa cup as the history.
Top 6 should not be in it and let others have a chance of a cup.
Short and simple: Yes!