MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Man City 0 | Carabao Cup Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Man City at St. James’ Park in round three of the Carabao Cup!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

47 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Man City 0 | Carabao Cup Highlights

  6. SLX Silentx

    Getting ready for psg match cam I see. This is class bring it on next week. Love isak playing passes with the mascot before and every player hand shakes with every memeber of staff going in class shows how much of a team spirit and how much team know the club means to fans. It shows in every player by giving 110% on the pitch and off to try and get minutes.

  12. Harvey

    3:22 you can tell this is a family with how the players treat the kit man with respect by handing their warmup attires to him by hand. Have seen players from many clubs who just throw it at the feet of their kit man. Pure class and respect!

  14. FatBritishDad

    that isak interception and then pump the crowd up! knows what it means to play for the badge! roll on Burnley before the big night on wednesday!!

  17. David Riall

    10:30 Pep 100% saying come to city and Bruno shaking his finger and patting the badge saying he’s staying love to see it. Bit of a joke that you can do such obvious tapping up though.

  29. SUSIEPIP

    I look forward to these every match. I just love us. This club of ours is the heart of our City. I wish my Dad was still here to see how things have changed. Amazing performances last night from everyone.

  38. BW96

    What a turnaround in the second half! I've always respected Pep, he speaks the truth and gives credit where its due, not like the other self-entitled managers in the prem. Also loved how he appauded Gordons mentality from 6:24

  47. MySkyranger

    Did people notice Pep tapping up Bruno at the end of the match. Very naughty. –1:40 on the clock. Looks like Bruno told him off with a finger wagging.

Los comentarios están cerrados.