MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Man City 0 | Carabao Cup Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Man City at St. James’ Park in round three of the Carabao Cup!
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
8:11 – cheering like he scored a goal, and the crowd roaring! What I love about being a NUFC fan!
Buy cristiano ronaldo
Isak at 8:10 gives me fucking chills man
❤⚪⚫❤
Joelinton in the tunnel looking at the Man City players like food 😂
Getting ready for psg match cam I see. This is class bring it on next week. Love isak playing passes with the mascot before and every player hand shakes with every memeber of staff going in class shows how much of a team spirit and how much team know the club means to fans. It shows in every player by giving 110% on the pitch and off to try and get minutes.
The mascot looked class. Sign him up
🖤🤍👶
name of song at 2:00?
That camera angle was shit, looks like it was filmed from a world war trench
Class lads
Oi, Pep! Saw you at the end there. He’s wor Bruno-you can’t have him!
3:22 you can tell this is a family with how the players treat the kit man with respect by handing their warmup attires to him by hand. Have seen players from many clubs who just throw it at the feet of their kit man. Pure class and respect!
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
that isak interception and then pump the crowd up! knows what it means to play for the badge! roll on Burnley before the big night on wednesday!!
Nice to see players from both sides really getting on off the pitch and after the whistle
Whats sneaky Pep saying to Bruno there?
10:30 Pep 100% saying come to city and Bruno shaking his finger and patting the badge saying he’s staying love to see it. Bit of a joke that you can do such obvious tapping up though.
I like Pep G. BUT KEEP YOU DIRTY HANDS OFF BRUNO. Just sayin’.
HOWAY THE LADS WHAT A WIN
A lot of camaraderie!
Up the boys 💪 we are United👌🏻 howay the lads 🔥
I love you Joelinton
Pep has clearly asked Bruno about him signing him and Bruno pies him off with the finger wag 😂😂
HWTL
Looking forward to 'UNITED' play Manchester 'Reds' at Old Trafford
6:35 even Pep applauding Gordon’s tackle 👏
seeing them being so amazing people beofre the game was amazing
I would love to see Bruno, Joelinton and Tonali as the midfield 3
Muito feliz com esta vitória.Surpreendente,com time alternativo mas jogando com o coração.
I look forward to these every match. I just love us. This club of ours is the heart of our City. I wish my Dad was still here to see how things have changed. Amazing performances last night from everyone.
The best thing about these match cams is that we don't have to endure John Anderson’s irritating screechy-voiced commentary.
GIVE ST JAMES PARK AN EXTENSION WE NEED A SPOT FOR EDDIES STATUE
Oi oi wor lads
I went to watch the match at the stadium, it was the best
That "woo" from Tonali at the end is all of us.
can we increase the height on the doors for the tall lads please
Joe and his magic wellingtons absolutely class act
There is something special about this team
What a turnaround in the second half! I've always respected Pep, he speaks the truth and gives credit where its due, not like the other self-entitled managers in the prem. Also loved how he appauded Gordons mentality from 6:24
Wonder what Pep said to Bruno?!..
Mantap🖤🤍🖤🤍
Isaks reaction to Murphys shot getting saved was a bit excessive.
Sign that ball boy up at the start doing kicky ups with isac
Bring anyone on, its just brilliant to see the team going toe to toe with them all.
09:14
Even the ball-boy knew that was out!
LOL ⚫️⚪️
Melhor câmera que tem
Alexander is the best i love hem🇪🇷👍🇬🇧
Did people notice Pep tapping up Bruno at the end of the match. Very naughty. –1:40 on the clock. Looks like Bruno told him off with a finger wagging.