Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 0 | Carabao Cup Highlights | Isak Fires Us Into Round Four! 🔥



Highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Alexander Isak grabbed the only goal of the game.

  4. Paul G. Oliver

    The Newcastle goal went: Dummet to Lascelles to Murphy to Joelinton to Isak, who scored. Howe inherited all but one of those players when he was appointed as manager. Incredible coaching!!! 🖤🤍

  6. Viky مسلسلات و منوعات

    I am really proud of the level the club has been performing in the last two seasons because it is simply the normal level for a club of the size and history of Newcastle United. A fan from Algeria 🇩🇿

  14. Steven Garvey

    I always check in on Newcastle from time to time since the 90’s
    I have never seen a side so relentless in chasing back to regain possession.
    The lads must have ran a half marathon each – sprinting
    The opposition can’t score if they can’t hold on to the ball.
    This team can beat anyone on the day if they play like this.

  15. Hamza Nkuutu

    If we can beat Man City with virtually our second team, what will be do Man Utd with our first eleven? Well played to the lads, especially the central defensive pair of captain Lascelles and Dummet, bring one the Red Devils!!! Tino Livramento deserves special mention too.

  17. Carried y Mor

    As a neutral, how many times do the Newcastle players have to go through a player to be called a foul. They may have or may not have got the ball, but they sure went through the player

  18. Алекс Князь

    гвардиола гений. пусть этот кубок выиграют лузеры ахахахахахахахаха. этот кубок никому не нужен

  30. Fair play

    Счастье!!!! Сороки вперёд!!!!работяги лютые вот это прессинг, просто сказка!!!

  31. Andrew Metcalfe

    “You beat City C-Team” No, stop right there! We beat what was in front of us. City still played FIRST team players. We played less elite players than that starting city team and still beat them. Infuriating fake fans crying because a work horse of a team beat you. 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  33. Peter Ferguson

    Chuffed with that result and especially the back 4..
    For my sanity, hope Howe can work his magic with Pope’s kicking like he clearly has with Lacselles though!

