Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 0 | Carabao Cup Highlights | Isak Fires Us Into Round Four! 🔥

Highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round.
Alexander Isak grabbed the only goal of the game.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Alaxander Isak was cool, calm & collected yet again,
it's not blood but ice that's running through those veins.
🇸🇦🤙
Why does that intro song sound like some shit off attack of titans 😂
The Newcastle goal went: Dummet to Lascelles to Murphy to Joelinton to Isak, who scored. Howe inherited all but one of those players when he was appointed as manager. Incredible coaching!!! 🖤🤍
Nexxxttt Manchester united
I am really proud of the level the club has been performing in the last two seasons because it is simply the normal level for a club of the size and history of Newcastle United. A fan from Algeria 🇩🇿
Arabs turning the table. NC is something different
The one who beat city has to be the one to win the Carabao Cup 🏆
Big teams always seem to be undone by young, fit lineups that just chase like fuck all game.
Fortiter Defendit Triumphans (Triumphing by Brave Defence)
Newcastles 300 year old royal motto
Newcastle is winning the League this year!!!
Congratulations to NU, I hope you win the cup all the way. From Man city fan.
NEWCASTLE UNITED 💪💪💪
I always check in on Newcastle from time to time since the 90’s
I have never seen a side so relentless in chasing back to regain possession.
The lads must have ran a half marathon each – sprinting
The opposition can’t score if they can’t hold on to the ball.
This team can beat anyone on the day if they play like this.
If we can beat Man City with virtually our second team, what will be do Man Utd with our first eleven? Well played to the lads, especially the central defensive pair of captain Lascelles and Dummet, bring one the Red Devils!!! Tino Livramento deserves special mention too.
Livramento was a beast!
As a neutral, how many times do the Newcastle players have to go through a player to be called a foul. They may have or may not have got the ball, but they sure went through the player
гвардиола гений. пусть этот кубок выиграют лузеры ахахахахахахахаха. этот кубок никому не нужен
Jamal is class
So good.
Wooooooooooooooooooooow
Excellent pressing and determination to win the ball in the second half!
I'm so happy that Newcastle won even though I'm not a Newcatsle fan. Great job vs man city.
Lascelles was immense!!!
Joelinton should be played in every game for newcastle.
Its hard to be play like that against ManCity. This is a glorious victory
i mean How🙂
Ya'll know City played with their second squad yes? Man acting like they won CL or something relax..
They shock the world
Счастье!!!! Сороки вперёд!!!!работяги лютые вот это прессинг, просто сказка!!!
“You beat City C-Team” No, stop right there! We beat what was in front of us. City still played FIRST team players. We played less elite players than that starting city team and still beat them. Infuriating fake fans crying because a work horse of a team beat you. 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Issack the best
Chuffed with that result and especially the back 4..
For my sanity, hope Howe can work his magic with Pope’s kicking like he clearly has with Lacselles though!
tonali sucks!
Playing O Fortuna as the entrance music is genius. Gets your blood boiling 😊
Joalington save the tooooon