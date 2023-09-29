Newcastle United v Manchester City highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
1:05 That Man City player just let Isak run in the lead up to the goal
oil clasico
😂😂😂😂😂
Newcastle forever ❤❤
Pep hhhhhh
Woww, city is out, I love that
chelsea mart minggu ini sedang tidak baik baik saja
Isak is awesome!
Pep needs to be taken care of. He's the most annoying coach in the world.
Di saat city tersingkir , aku kegirangan banget
Congratulation for Newcastle
HAHAHAHAHA
King city fokus ucl😎
Yes
I'm starting to think that "keep it up, more of the same" is a terrible thing to say at half time
bye bye city booring all the time
Amazing!! City out! Even the commentator was too stunned to talk lol
by by city
Newcastle win the oil classico 😂.
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Pep is not taking seriously this time he lost community sheild now carabao cup i know he is going for the bigs fa,ucl and prem but dude haaland and alvarez hasnt won these 2 trophies yet,you can't neglect this anymore.
❤
lol
Fu mcity hahaha😂😂😂😂
ISaK
New Oil FC & Old Oil FC, ofc New should be take a W there 🔥
Pep said he doesn't care about the carabao cup, he said he wouldn't start his best 11 for it
Man city is too weak
First guy got no left foot
Oil vs oil
Without Rhodri blue citizens can be exploited their weakness
I feel sorry for the City fans that paid good money to watch the 2nd team at play.
wiht groundhome.
Oil classico!!
Goid riddance!