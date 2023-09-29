REVEALED! Identity of EMERGENCY striker should Isak & Wilson fail Newcastle United fitness tests

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you the latest from Newcastle United’s training ground ahead of Saturday’s visit of Burnley in the Premier League. After speaking with Eddie Howe on Friday morning, here is his update for @mailsport
Agree here, 2nd half Wednesday was first time we’ve really looked like we did last season (Sheff Utd were so poor was hard to judge). I think the performance tomorrow, will tell us if we are back to those standards!
Side note, being from Northumberland, agree with your sentiments. Sycamore Gap is literally a tree but it wasn’t just a tree. Hard to describe the emotional impact for those in Northumberland, the North East and beyond. Clearly many worse things happen in the world and if a storm had brought it down I think it would have a different feel. The fact it was deliberately vandalised did feel like a personal attack on a living part of the identity of many. It’s really irreplaceable in a way that the Tyne Bridge could be rebuilt, the Sycamore cannot. Specifically if you’re from Northumberland we’ve lost a real part of our cultural heritage – very sad.
On the "Are they back" question, I think that the second half against City was the first time we've seen the intensity and bravery of last season. Pressing teams high and fast, using the ball with purpose and fighting for each other in a way we haven't seen this season where instead of intensity we've seen hesitancy. That second half feels more like a turning point than Sheffield or any of the other games because that version of Newcastle can beat absolutely anyone.
Going off the football, yes that tree part of history for some clown 🤡 to vandalise it perhaps the punishment should be something from the Middle Ages to suit the trees longevity
So Eddie says in his press conference he’ll play Gordon as CF. So, definitely not Gordon as CF then!
Did you mean false 10 or false 9?
So whats next – a minute's silence for a sycamore tree?
Play Jacob Murphy as CF in the Champs league at StJames! He’d probably faint. Bless him. Love Murph!!
I would not risk Gordon tomorrow. He has been playing a lot lately so he needs a breather.
Great report. I think we have turned a corner but not back to our best (yet).
Interesting 3-2-4-1 formation second half on Weds. Bruno and Sandro combining in front of the back 3. Good formation for tomorrow.
I said this a while ago, Gordon will be used as a 3rd Striker considering he played up front for England and was player of the tournament in the summer.
I was warning the entire summer transfer window we were a striker injury away from a crisis hopefully this is sorted in January were much better when we have round pegs in round holes
Rip Sycamore gap
Loving these videos Craig. Quick question: what are you using as your camera and for stabilisation while walking down the street? It’s is incredibly stable and you are always in the centre too.
Oh please put Gordon at centre forward ….. he could be one of the greats me thinks.
Jacob murphy is not the best finisher
Why is the sound so low on Eddie's official press conference videos when done at St James' or at the training ground?
Often very difficult to make out what Eddie & the journalists are saying – loads of us have been complaining about this for a while now.
Would be great if you could pass on this complaint about the low sound if you get a chance Craig.
Eddie could start with Botman, Isak, Wilson & possibly Bruno on the bench and wait to see if they're needed during the game. Not needing to risk them before PSG if possible.
Felling that tree should be a seen as a major crime. Nothing is sacred to cretins.
No such thing as an ex pat unless your British. Immigrants is the correct term.
6:50 I thought that was Brucey coming to get you lol
Was it you or the gusty wind blowing down the mic on the NUFCTV press conference too? 😆
Chicago not actually named 'The Windy City' because of any winds. It comes from the World Fair Debate where Chicago's politicians were declared "Full of hot air"
If neither Wilson or Isak are fully fit, its not worth the risk. Pick any 3 from Joe 7, Gordon, Murphy Anderson, Miggy and see how the Burnley defence can cope with the flexibility and speed of that forward line. I think Gorson would relish the opportinuty to start as central striker.
The PSG game is Wednesday, not Tuesday
nice one craig
I would love to see Gordon. as a no 9
But even better would be Murphy , i am sure he would suprise as he normally does hhhaaa😅😅😅
As for the cutting of the Tree I was at that place many moons ago ,Words can not describe , it so sad to see this happen
I just hope the person who is charged with this, is under police protection as i am sure some one might carry out their own justice towards them
Hope the sentence for doing this is a one he will remember for a long time
Look forward to your report after the Burnley game Craig!
Great comparison craig mate gordon reminds me of bellars
Great video craig
Come summer maybe even January i think we will bring in a striker
Osimhen would be my preference but he's gonna be big money would be a real statement signing if we can maintain a good league position i think these type of marquee signings will happen very soon
⚫⚪
Good report Craig.
Agree with your comments, West Ham away will be a telling result.
Great questions to Eddie Howe this morning. Temp striker and Mbappé.
Diplomatic answer as always from Eddie. Good to see him laughing about it. 😂😂😂
up in the North east last week, we made a big detour to see The Sycamore Gap…. really sad
Well said on Sycamore tree and that particular Radio station are sniffy in general.
Gutted for wor Harvey but therethe reason Eddie wanted Gordon so bad he can in an emergency play up front never doubt wor Eddie!
Audio a little choppy but great analysis! Watching from Denver, CO! Howay the Lads!
could Eddie be considering playing two false number 10's Craig?
It's windy in Northumberland too!