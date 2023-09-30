CITY OUT! | Newcastle United v Manchester City Carabao Cup extended highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
A brilliant battle
match fixing
Newcastle is a good team but pep made a stupid lineup 😡
Beautiful marking from Kalvin Phillips. Breathtaking
what kind of a team was city using? i didnt see kyle walker or haaland, phil foden or rodri, and i only saw jack grealish in the walk through the tunnel and in a few key moments, it seems like they were using their second team with a few players from their first team, like julian alvarez
Hard place to win.
Bravo Newcastle 👏
What a atmosphere
Ливерпульдан дар олсин Ман Сити
Guimares ❤❤
Baik
မန်စီးတီးလုပ်လို့ 1500မောင်း 10သင်းအောင်ရမာ😢😢😢😢😢
Best defence in Europe where is that 😂
The best supported club in the whole of england
lately why is every player that leaves man city either goes to barca or where Mikel Arteta is? Pep mmmm….
I can't be the only one who thinks nick pope looks like he plays with 0 confidence at times. Quality keeper but just looks so hesitant in certain situations.
What is the name of the intro song when the players inters to the pich ❤???
All people 1xbet lost 😂😂😂
Eliminating MCs in each tournament is the team's mission. Newcastle were excellent today.
NUFC having a good season