Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0 | Eddie Howe Post Match Press Conference



Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe speaks to the media following their 2-0 win over Burnley at St James’ Park.

  1. ForeMoreGolf

    To everyone complaining about the mic situation clearly didn't see the official pre match press conference 🤣 bloody heavy breathing rustling coats and over enthusiastic typer 😂

  8. marshall James

    Jesus christ…. can't they give mics to the press aswel so we can listen ti the questions Eddie's replying too. This is really piss poor

  13. Rob

    Please could you improve the microphones over the journalists? It's impossible to hear many of the questions, which does not do justice to the interview.

  14. Matt Price

    You know, no matter what happens this season, and who says what, so proud of our team. Eddie leads the rest follow. I don’t believe in jinx. I think if we start a little better, less mistakes (as Paris will like those) and we will as the season goes on and on, then we will do really well. Regardless as to where we finish, I think from what I’ve seen we are world beaters. World beaters. In less than two years.

    If you’re a Newcastle fan I know what you’ve been through. Salute. Now we are ourselves. No fear.

