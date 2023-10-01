Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from our 2-0 home win over Burnley.
Am an arsenal fan, i really love this Newcastle guyz they’re hot.❤
Newcastle is lacking finisher like Cisse, Isak is too weak for this.
Waiting for the Matchcam!
I’m feeling more and more confident with the depth in our squad for the current season Jamal has come I. The last two games and done an above average job at the back. Gordon looks like an complete animal he’s only gona get better under Edmond. Not gona lie when maxi first left I was worried a bit but I’d rather have Gordon any day of the week the kid will only get better and better.
Amazing
Just here to say simon hooper robbed Liverpool
Lascelles has been brilliant, i wouldnt rule out a new contract with more performances like this..
If the Burnley goalie hadn't been on fire, this would've been 5-0. Excellent game by Newcastle!
I miss San Maximin
Can't wait for lacelles against mpbabe. Shows how good Eddie's man management is to get a player who looked championship quality and nothing more too this is unreal. Also miggy back in form will be massive for us. Hoping the peno will build isaks confidence not like him to have missed half them chances. Longstaff really picked up after being a bit shaky Anderson so unlucky brillant save. Looking better and better.
Makin keren ini besiktas cabang inggris 😂
Another top performance from Newcastle well deserved
The co commentator needs binning. So biased and offers very little of value. Sick of hearing “OOOOHHHHHH” when the other team gives the ball away
My El Anderson for MoJo
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Wow newcastle rich
Toon toon black and white army
Almiron 🔥
Our date is next Wednesday, God Almighty willing, with Paris Sanger Man. Will Newcastle do it and make its fans happy and soar in the skies of Europe? God willing, they will do it and we will crush Paris Sanger Man ⚫️⚪️⚪️⚫️
Love Newcastle 🇹🇭
Bruno's marking and closing down was absolutely insane, he stopped them from playing out and kept knicking it the whole game.
Альмирон краса
Anthony Gordon’s work rate is off the scale
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Newcastle must be more clinical and put away more of their chances.
why did you cut out Burnley’s best chance? Because burn slipped is that the reason? Pathetic
Go go go aldiron
❤
Strange EPL season thus far eh? Opening fixture Toon smashed the Villa at home 5-1 then lost to BHA 3-1 away, now Villa destroy BHA 6-1? Wth? Wolves lost three close tight games then outplay City in a 2-1 home win. Could be one heck of a season
Hopefully will be the same againts PSG in the Champions League
Albion
Bruno is amazing 😍
Almiron ❤
playing out from the back just won’t work for burnley, ik Kompany is used to that playing for pep and city but they get caught out wayyyyy too many times and we definitely could’ve score a few more, maybe in the champion ship, but not here
Chuffed to bits with that HWTL