Why Eddie Howe was NOT happy despite Newcastle United win… but Bruno is BACK! Plus Mbappe to Toon?

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects from St James’ Park following Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.
We need Callum back for West Ham. He is the HammerSlayer
These vlogs both before and after matches are superb Craig. So glad I discovered them as a football fan. I don’t even support Newcastle but I have always had a soft spot for them and some of my earliest football memories are the brilliant and exciting Keegan team at the start of the 90’s. So I have a,ways taken an interest in what they do. There is a,ways something going on so they are not exactly a boring club to follow. Plus I have a,ways read your articles to. Keep up the good work. Two handy Premier League games in the last week to get 6 points from and sets them up perfectly going into the PSG game next week. Injuries are a concern though and I have to agree Longstaff has made a massive difference to the balance of the midfield. They are not missing Tonali at the moment that is for sure although I have a feeling he might play in more Champions League games. Trippier playing superb as you said. Hope Mbappe is fit for next weeks game.
Great analysis Craig, keep up the good work.
Agree with your top 3 Craig with the Gordon card Bruno also is on four I think and we have to be realistic that our hard pressing and aggressive style of play will pick up yellows so we can’t complain when the lad gets suspended. Agree isak for all his calmness isnt quite at his best and still not convinced that Anderson is a first team player hope I’m wrong
mpabbe ok hes good but like him comeign yo newcastle were gonna need 300 million for real we arnt chelsea
Is declan rice that much better than Sean longstaff at this point in anyone's opinion?
Great overview Craig. Sean Longstaff has proven again that he is the key to the success of this newcastle side and it also brings out the best in Bruno. While Tonali is class, I now see him as a back up for Bruno and as part of the squad rotation. It’s also great to see the defence functioning without botman. I said it before that the Sheffield and Man City games exposed so many players to positive experiences that I feel we have the confidence in the squad to absorb these injuries.
Craig your posts are the 1st I look for on here you talk so much sense keep up the great work thank you
Thank goodness you ended on a brighter note, Craig. The opening minutes were very gloomy!😢 But let's try to be positive. Other players will step up. PSG are not pulling up trees at the moment. Our intensity is returning and Almiron may very well be entering an inspirational phase. Joelinton's injury is just unfortunate. He played his best football against City, so there is no argument against his late introduction yesterday.
Miggy deserved 4 stars for that goal !!
Elliot Anderson is growing really well. Howe is managing his career brilliantly so far.
Being a football journalist and reporting on games like Wednesday must be a dream, especially it involving your local team. Will be an unbelievable experience regardless of the outcome.
Ya Al bleating on about GORDON think he's Messi 🤔 has one good game ,,get a Fucking grip man he's nowt special plenty of cover for him .
Quite right about Trippier, Craig. When you look at how much we paid for him, and the immediate ‘lift’ he gave the team on and off the field, and the way he has played since, he must be our best value signing ever – I certainly can’t think of any individual who has had such a transformational effect on the Club.
Fabian looking back to his best, was worried that creeping grey was a sign of him dropping off a bit.
Howe seems to have worked most of the silly fouls he used to get booked for Everton out of his game, shown he can learn, so hopefully this will be another step for him in improving his all around game. I was very skeptical at first, but he is definitely coming good.
Trippier is our Roy Keane. A Leader and the team plays better when he's on the field.
What i agree for this clips is Longstaff. Longstaff is a total teamplay player, he might looks just another player on the field but he is a polish cream alike. He help to shine and make others like Bruno or any teammates stats better around him. He basically did all the dirty jobs like closing in and running along where space where others don't. Ya, some might said he miss a lot of open chance, but let not forget he was the only whom run till the open to received it. A lot will thinks his stats easily replaceable but when he is not around the whole team suffered. Team stats tells it all.
Tripps has probably been our most consistent player since he signed and you said hes playing better now than hes ever played for us…then you gave him one 🌟 ? That doesn't add up for me mate, but apart from that a great analysis as usual. Tripps has been our player if the season so far for me just as he was last season
Dan burn was rubbish… 4 left backs… Eddie trusts the slowest…
Thats why everyone wanted another centre back in summer… Apart from ashworth… Wilson injured again… Quality player… But same old story with him…. Cant stay fit… Squad was weak… Didnt clear the crap out… Didn't beef up squad with quality…
In the past the Burnley and Sheffield games would have been difficult but the current team just push them aside without much fuss which is a credit to all concerned
Excellent roundup of the match
I always look forward to the West Ham match (especially in the last few years 5-1 last season) but concerned at the injuries we have even before PSG on Wednesday
I will be there next Sunday rooting for another win🤞
Great vid as always mate. The injury to both Wilson & Isak of late highlights the need for a 3rd striker imo. Something to visit in January I'd suggest. As well as that DM no 6 role.
So f**k – You are so negative as a bloke – picking issues and creating worry – We have a large squad and a great attitude – BELIEVE BRO – BELIEVE!!!!
Love that article Mbpape comes to toon. Maybe hell have some time to get to a 'spoons. Unlike someone like Neymar who is largely media- (AI?) generated, this guy has proven at the top level he is the real deal so the excitement is 100% justified.
We just win again and keep clean sheet and you focus on the negatives of injuries…. Typical journo who loves the bad news, most of your posts are good but I see more negativity oozing into your posts lately why is that Craig ?
Botman, Joelinton, Barnes, Willock, wilson and now Gordon could all be out for west ham
Regarding our match on Wednesday, PSG fans & 4 players are apparently in trouble for singing discriminatory songs about Marseille. May affect their performance…
Longstaff brilliant again. Brilliant! Such an important player. He is our ballast.
Properly gutted about Joelinton. I was looking forward to him kicking Mbappe into the East Stand! Howe's subs have been spot on lately, it was the right sub….as to the game, Anderson is growing in confidence, a goal will be coming soon. It's good to see Bruno back to his old self. Big shout out Captain Lascelles another good game. But Botman is a big miss. As much as I love Dan Burn (I've got a Burn 33 Shirt!), he was exposed in those first 10-15 minutes….if Lascelles is starting on Weds, we have to go wit Targett or even Tripps at Left Back. Anyways, another win, another clean sheet, these are the "Routine" wins, the top teams make. Howay the lads!
If he’s fit he plays simple man
Dan Burn vs Mbappe and Dembele
Dan Burn vs Bowen
Should have bought a quality quick centre back in summer.
Will all our injury it forces eddie to train our young and home grown player to step up. Its fun to watch J7 Botman and all, but to be consistent we need our bench or young players to improve.
So im all for Longstaff, Tino, Lascalles, Hall, Tonali, Anderson, Miley, Murphy to improve and step up
Howay the lads
Come on Craig as a top journalist surely you can pronounce Bruno’s surname right as in Gum-ar-ESH 😊
Don’t want Mbappe, no prima donnas please
Craig fantastic channel ,I'm a ex brit in America, I always look forward to your analysis,HWTL!
Isak appeared sluggish. That's oneof the reasons why we didn't sail past Burnley. Was he 100% or was instructed to conserve?
I'll be gutted if we're going to be without joelinton on wed but i'll actually be even more gutted if we're without sven. And we're now going to be without anthony gordon for west ham! Struth craig, you were pouring on the bad news with this video, ha haa. Cheers all the same.
we missing willock that the energy guy，Anderson good attitude today but miss the goal was pity，Magic bruno was came back，what a sharp straight ball ，6-7games tonali still woful there😢，tonali as a mf must take some more role here，not only just rely on the teammate，gordon definitely brilliant ，never give up，and keep running keep find the chance to create the goal，so much great defense，before the willock comeback，maybe we should give more opportunity to meily，keep going ，we are NUFC
The best Newcastle YouTube channel! No waffle just information 🙏
How long can they keep playing Bruno? He probably is very tired right now.
If we pay too much respect to Mbappe & Co as we did with Milan, Brighton, and a much changed City side then we are in trouble, simple as that.
For Anthony Gordon to be suspended before September is out is quite an achievement – but not one to be proud of. He is young I know and I'm sure Eddie will improve his discipline with time. Longstaff really is an unsung hero. He puts a shift in every week. Thanks Craig again for the time you put into preparing and sharing these reviews….
And this is why this season will be extremely difficult, we’ve played 9 games and already have 3 major injuries it’s very concerning
I mean, it's entirely possible that Joelinton was thought to have recovered from his previous injury and felt in himself that he was fit enough, and they brought him on to give him some game time prior to the PSG match. With hindsight, its obviously backfired, but they probably werent expecting his hamstring to go. Thats why hindsight is so wonderful.