FULL NEWCASTLE UNITED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRONE DISPLAY 8pm!

Subscribe for FREE!
Support the Channel on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #StJamesPark
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Subscribe for FREE!
Support the Channel on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #StJamesPark
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
What a moment it will be when the Champions League anthem played at James Park Stadium. Your all deserve the best for your loyalty to this club. I hope to visit Newcastle city one day. send love and support from 🇸🇦🙋🏻♀️🤍
Cheers Rob, tried to watch 9.45 live never happened cmon the toon for Wed's mate
Amazing just like NUFC 🏴🏳
Wow
Tremendous.
Watching from St James Park in Bulgaria …..Great display.
Thats embarrassing
Thanks
Insane tech
Cheers for the video man 🖤🤍
Thank you Rob I love this video of the drones 🥰😍🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Can you ever have imagined nights like this 3 years ago!?
Thanks for the stream Rob 👌
Absolutely love this
Watching it from Majorca and have had a nice time listening to your commentary. Keep it up
Cheers for sharing with us 🤩
Immense show ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
WOW WOW WOW I can’t wafer PSG ….HWTL
Sirens at 23:00 😂
amazing
Up the toooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon
Great work rod from toon fan in Bradford
Class mate well done really gud to meet you in the trent at the Brentford game
Amazing, thanks Rob.
best club in the world man !! who else would or could do this ? NUWNBD … #toon4life