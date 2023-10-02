MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at St. James’ Park!

Miguel Almiron and Alex Isak were on target for the Magpies

MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 | Premier League Highlights

  1. MTD

    i love the 110% commitment from the WHOLE TEAM !!!!! Theyre amazing to watch… stand out players for me in this game were Trippier, Miggy and Gordon … AG is growning in stature !!!!! Toon Army !!!!!!!

  6. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤❤ขอ
    ให้เราตั้งใจแล้ว
    ทีมของเราทีม
    นิวคาสเชิ่ล?จะ
    ไปได้อย่างสวย
    งามนะจ้ะทีม
    นิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะ
    จ้ะจงสู้ๆนะจ้ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?
    นะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤

  19. AtomDragon12

    More than anything, I love how much this team loves this team. All of them look like they know how much it means to the fans because they're fans of themselves, not in the sense of arrogance, but in the sense of truly loving playing for the Black and White. That's something no amount of money can give a team.

  24. st4rskream

    If we had a prolific goalscorer we would be beating teams 5 and 6 each week. The clear chances the team creates are too often squandered at the moment with isak the most guilty

  27. Ma George

    Miggy goals are really spectacular always, hopefully open up his goalscoring streak just as last season💪💪💪

