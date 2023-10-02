MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at St. James’ Park!
Miguel Almiron and Alex Isak were on target for the Magpies
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
i love the 110% commitment from the WHOLE TEAM !!!!! Theyre amazing to watch… stand out players for me in this game were Trippier, Miggy and Gordon … AG is growning in stature !!!!! Toon Army !!!!!!!
The atmosphere is so flat some games this season
That hug by Ritchie at the end was so wholesome ❤️
Really happy for Miggy, ran nonstop all game
zzz same content every week, sort it out.
❤❤❤❤ขอ
ให้เราตั้งใจแล้ว
ทีมของเราทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ล?จะ
ไปได้อย่างสวย
งามนะจ้ะทีม
นิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะ
จ้ะจงสู้ๆนะจ้ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?
นะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅
Bruno limping at the very end there isn't a good sign, I hope he's ok
Who's the chap greeting everyone when they come into the corridor, the shaven head guy?
Great win for Newcastle.
this is a much better in depth video
MEOW
Where was the Anderson chance?? Or did I miss it??
Meow
Love this team man 🥹 HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
There’s that changing room cat again….
We are Pressing monsters.
HOWAY THE LADS!!!!!NU FC ON TOP
More than anything, I love how much this team loves this team. All of them look like they know how much it means to the fans because they're fans of themselves, not in the sense of arrogance, but in the sense of truly loving playing for the Black and White. That's something no amount of money can give a team.
Keep going boys! Onto the next one!👍🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Good game good result Play like we did today We will beat PSG😅😊😂
Win, clean sheet , 3 points….bring on PSG 👍👍
Next time don't upload CAM … HEADACHE YOU KNOW
If we had a prolific goalscorer we would be beating teams 5 and 6 each week. The clear chances the team creates are too often squandered at the moment with isak the most guilty
You really see how hard they work from this angle. Amazing effort, very proud. PSG….we’re coming 🏴🏳️
Let's shush all them annoying PSG fans and destroy them
Miggy goals are really spectacular always, hopefully open up his goalscoring streak just as last season💪💪💪
Eddie Howes mags HWTL lets get PSG won! TOON TOON BLACK AND WHITE ARMY ⚫️ ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Fantasy great team
Anderson will get his goal I can feel it
Love the meow, HWTL