MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 | Premier League Highlights





Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Burnley at St. James’ Park!

Miguel Almiron and Alex Isak were on target for the Magpies

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.