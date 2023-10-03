NUFC rallying cry – why Newcastle United can beat PSG

Alex looks at the progress made by NUFC over the last two years since Wolves away as proof Newcastle United and Eddie Howe will find the solutions to beat (or draw with PSG)
Follow Alex at www.twitter.com/tfalex1892
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
What are adidas going to do – probably nothing 😅
We can do PSG. Anderson is class, Lascelles has 2 clean sheets on the bounce and Trippier or Livramento can put MBappe in their pocket. WERE''RE GONNA WIN!!!!
Hey you know is it bad that I still am just happy that we are not in a relegation battle year after year. I really like the new owners and just keep trying and I will be happy.
Go on Alex… Absolutely fucking love it!! Always look to you as a benchmark of just how positive we can be!
Bring on PSG… We will fucking smash them!!
Keep up the class work matey x
Well said Alex, I feel we somehow need a graph, not sure what it shows on either axis! But it would highlight our magnificent trajectory- we beat Man City and our motm was one of our under 18’s.
Man we’re like a stick of rock, if you snap us in half we are ‘class’ through and through!
20 years of wait Alex! We'll have that at SJP unleashing onto them!
Love your positive attitude! It’s gonna be a brilliant night! Enjoy it, remember it. It’s gonna be talked about for years, win, draw or lose. What a team, what a time to be a Toon supporter!
Howay the lads!🖤🤍❤️
We can fucking do this!
Win lose or draw we have a lot to look forward to now as Newcastle fans. We still have a January transfer window to look forward to into the bargain. At least we have a bit strength in depth now so we should all be confident going forward. The atmosphere should be something to savour tomorrow. As always Alex great video keep them coming . Up the toon ✊
I feel your pain ashley tried to kill our team almost did it ,looking my kids in the eyes and saying our team will be fine knowing we were sharkbait for the championship next season really hurt im 50 years into this relationship and my skip is back my kids call after every game there buzzing our team will rise tomorrow pressure makes diamonds get them eddie
Even if we get hammered Wednesday (and I don't think we will), it's just fun being excited about football again after so many years of just existing.
Good vid Alex. Howay to buggery.
Proud of our club & fans! 🖤🤍 BRING IT ON!
Synergy my friend, Eddie, Mad Dog, the squad and the whole of the toon army. Hwtl
Hernandez
Hakimi
Skriniar and many others
They are a strong side, we need to be smart
They don't lose many group stage games
we need 100% from everyone to beat them
If we are better then Clermont then we win. Need to start with loads of intensity and tempo and see if PSG are up for it.
Buzzing after that Alex!!!
Positive comment
Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool was very similar to Isak's disallowed goal against them last season. Only difference is they took the time to draw bullshit "lines" for us. But of course NOW it's a travesty.
I think Botman and Wilson are just fine, mindgames played by Eddie to be less predictable
lessgo!!! one the few n-bs youtuber i love it
Love the genuineness of your content – you’re buzzing and so are we! Didn’t realise it was 2 years since that defeat at Wolves. Genuinely seems like a lifetime ago.
Geordie boys we are here whoaaaa whoaaa!
The waffleometer off the charts on this one.
True and Essential "Geordieness " on display right here ! Well said Alex . HWTL
Mind you, Eddie is such a fibber that all three will probably be playing. Eddie’s like “sorry, Joelinton’s out! In fact he’s dead. He died. Got an infection. Totally dead!” And the he’s playing the next day.
So, self loathing and supporting the Toon have been hand in hand in most of our lives but now we have this strange ‘Actual Faith’ as opposed, of course, to ‘True Faith’. Actual faith in this team. We will play well. We won’t roll over and die and just not care. We won’t sign shite players or has beens on millions. We will do us proud even in defeat! We believe now, I;this team.
Weird, Innit.
Toon win 👌🏻