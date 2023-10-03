NUFC rallying cry – why Newcastle United can beat PSG



Alex looks at the progress made by NUFC over the last two years since Wolves away as proof Newcastle United and Eddie Howe will find the solutions to beat (or draw with PSG)

27 comentarios en “NUFC rallying cry – why Newcastle United can beat PSG

  2. Paul Hartley

    We can do PSG. Anderson is class, Lascelles has 2 clean sheets on the bounce and Trippier or Livramento can put MBappe in their pocket. WERE''RE GONNA WIN!!!!

  3. JASON THOMPSON

    Hey you know is it bad that I still am just happy that we are not in a relegation battle year after year. I really like the new owners and just keep trying and I will be happy.

  4. Jamie Whelan

    Go on Alex… Absolutely fucking love it!! Always look to you as a benchmark of just how positive we can be!

    Bring on PSG… We will fucking smash them!!

    Keep up the class work matey x

  5. David Layfield

    Well said Alex, I feel we somehow need a graph, not sure what it shows on either axis! But it would highlight our magnificent trajectory- we beat Man City and our motm was one of our under 18’s.
    Man we’re like a stick of rock, if you snap us in half we are ‘class’ through and through!

  7. Chieftracyhorse

    Love your positive attitude! It’s gonna be a brilliant night! Enjoy it, remember it. It’s gonna be talked about for years, win, draw or lose. What a team, what a time to be a Toon supporter!
    Howay the lads!🖤🤍❤️

  9. John Watson

    Win lose or draw we have a lot to look forward to now as Newcastle fans. We still have a January transfer window to look forward to into the bargain. At least we have a bit strength in depth now so we should all be confident going forward. The atmosphere should be something to savour tomorrow. As always Alex great video keep them coming . Up the toon ✊

  10. Steve Gibson

    I feel your pain ashley tried to kill our team almost did it ,looking my kids in the eyes and saying our team will be fine knowing we were sharkbait for the championship next season really hurt im 50 years into this relationship and my skip is back my kids call after every game there buzzing our team will rise tomorrow pressure makes diamonds get them eddie

  11. Robert Sheard – Pages & Pours

    Even if we get hammered Wednesday (and I don't think we will), it's just fun being excited about football again after so many years of just existing.

  15. Sh. Er

    Hernandez
    Hakimi
    Skriniar and many others
    They are a strong side, we need to be smart
    They don't lose many group stage games
    we need 100% from everyone to beat them

  16. Paul McCaughey

    If we are better then Clermont then we win. Need to start with loads of intensity and tempo and see if PSG are up for it.

  19. Mojebi

    Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool was very similar to Isak's disallowed goal against them last season. Only difference is they took the time to draw bullshit "lines" for us. But of course NOW it's a travesty.

  22. Peter Turner

    Love the genuineness of your content – you’re buzzing and so are we! Didn’t realise it was 2 years since that defeat at Wolves. Genuinely seems like a lifetime ago.

  26. Geordiedog

    Mind you, Eddie is such a fibber that all three will probably be playing. Eddie’s like “sorry, Joelinton’s out! In fact he’s dead. He died. Got an infection. Totally dead!” And the he’s playing the next day.
    So, self loathing and supporting the Toon have been hand in hand in most of our lives but now we have this strange ‘Actual Faith’ as opposed, of course, to ‘True Faith’. Actual faith in this team. We will play well. We won’t roll over and die and just not care. We won’t sign shite players or has beens on millions. We will do us proud even in defeat! We believe now, I;this team.
    Weird, Innit.

