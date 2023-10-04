Danny Murphy ACCUSES Simon Jordan Of Hoping Newcastle LOSE To PSG In The Champions League! 😳

As Newcastle prepare to face PSG in the Champions League, talkSPORT’s Danny Murphy suggests Simon Jordan may be hoping the French side are victorious!
Jordan would hate on his mother for clicks
Simon loves Man city winning the Champions league with their bundles of cash ..
I've no idea who 'Simon Jordan' is. I've just had to Google him and I'm none the wiser, why anyone in football should be interested in his dialogue?!?!
I hope PSG smash them 5-0. FTM
Danny you gonna see the greatest atmosphere in England tonight.
I don’t dislike SJ. I actually kinda like him. I do reserve the right to make fun of him for that quote though 😂😂
i literally thought Lee Clark would start off with "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE ye course" LOOOL
Saudi Arabia Vs Qatar…..what the beautiful game is all about. 😂
The soulless Derby. This is Newcastle vs PSG. It's Saudi vs Qatar
Simon hates football clubs owned by blokes from the Middle East…….
But seems to appreciate clueless Americans who drive clubs and fans into meltdown……
Anyone else seeing it? Lol
PSG for the win. Easy money…
You should want it for the fans Simon. The ownership is a separate entity.
Saudi v Qatar
Thought Clarky was Darren Fairley when he first came on the screen!
This is our house! Protect the house!
Every Geordie is loving the Newcastle hatred…proves they're jealous and worried of our expanding progress!
I hope they do lose..geordie numpties.
Nothing bew simon has a major dislike for Newcastle since the takeover
Simon "prawn sandwich" Jordan has obviously never experienced a football atmosphere as good as St James' Park. He probably secretly visits Craven Cottage for his half time canopes and Champagne whilst watching drivel for 90+10 minutes.
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
Good luck to the toon tonight COME ON
(Liverpool fan) wishing Newcastle get absolutely bummed tonight. @Kevin gill. Below 👇🏻 😂
Howay the Lads!
To every one commenting here wishing newcastle well tonight well played I’m a newcastle fan myself and every single year I always want the English clubs to win there games and go on and win it
Lee clark. Lee clark. Lee ee clark. Hes got no hair but we don't care lee ee clark😊.
2 despicable football clubs right there
Both clubs are gonna be a disease on football for years to come just like city. So i dont really care which one of the oil clubs win either way football loses
Err 54,000 might have got hold of tickets Jim or otherwise it'll be an empty stadium.
I want them to lose and I will enjoy every single second of it too!
Win, lose or draw we are HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY!!!! HTLs 🏴🏳🏴🏳