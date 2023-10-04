PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-PSG (H)





Eddie Howe speaks with the media ahead of Newcastle United’s UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Paris Saint Germain at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

