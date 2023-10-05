Kate Abdo, Micah and Carragher left in AWE at Newcastle's atmosphere after win! | CBS Sports

Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel react to Newcastle’s home return to the Champions League and the incredible atmosphere at St.James Park in their win over PSG.
Fair play, from a Sunderland lad.
Congratulations on winning Europe
Oil derby
Poor Micah, isnt use to atmosphere like this😂
As a Brighton fan, so happy for Big Dan Burn 💙
Win a UCL then let's talk. 😂
Incredible night for Newcastle, a night that will go into history folklore, and a special night for all the fans in the stadium who can say “I was there and witnessed that memorable night Newcastle beat PSG 4-1” 👍😵💫⚽️⚽️⚽️
Nights like these make all the pain of the last 15-20 years worth it!
Good to see the 2 English lads getting goals Great win Newcastle 👍🏻🏴
Go Newcastle.Fantastic club and result,from a Glasgow Rangers fan👍👏👍👏
Great coverage CBS. I think we’re winning Jamie over.
Atmosphere was cray cray
WHAY-I-AM 😂
1:10 Genuinely thought Micah was going to drop the biggest f-bomb.
makes it less romantic when you remember who owns them
Blood money vs blood money 😂
Newcastle is back babyyyyyyyyyyyy
So the problem of psg after all was that clown 🤡 not neymar or messi
I’ve got something in my eye …. ⚫️⚪️⚫️
This is how PSG plays they coast hoping teams roll over every time mbappe gets the ball. They had moments but not the work rate or heart to fight like a pl team does every week. The reverse fixture will be interesting tho, they know what we bring now. Should be interesting
How big is pppey 😂
Proper football club, well played Newcastle 👏from a Bolton fan
I thought only Liverpool wins could Jamie Carragher dance 😀🖤🤍
Mbappe where is your f*cking speed and high confidence is not good,
Proper club with a proper atmosphere.
It's only PSG man flipping heck, couldn't do this to Chelsea
Instead of Micah saying psg never turned up, why can’t he say that Newcastle stopped there rythem and they were world class defending.
They could go on like ajax did in 2019…..
No squad works better as a team as Newcastle. No superstars on the team that are depended on to score goals. They just depend on each other to do their jobs and get it done. This team could go very far this season. I just wish they had a deeper bench as three games a week at times will wear them down. Then again, these guys are warriors and hustle the entire game so anything is possible.
The slope and atmosphere are going to massive advantages for Newcastle in the champions league. None of these players outside England have ever played there before.
Absolute cauldron of a stadium, if they leverage the European atmosphere's like Liverpool do they could go far in Champions League.
You can't tell me that if Messi and Neymar was in this team,they'd lose this scandalously
I might be slightly bias being a Geordie but in my opinion we have the best supporters ever. Great win by the Toon, HWTL
These oil club and their fans thought that Messi and neymar was the problem!!
Pathetic 😂
So happy for the Castle fans! What a night. PSG wiol never win the CL!
What a class manager Eddie howe it 👏🏻 he should replace Southgate when he's done done at newcastle
This is exactly why I’ll never rate Mbozzo, dude only plays against French car salesmen and plumbers.
Buddy turns into Mbapghost whenever the opposition has a crumb of competence
Psg will never win cl
Whoever bought the great Saudi Arabia, this club changed and became strong
Best player in world cant best a team unit, reason messi didnt world cup till 35
Where are they : Neymar, Messi and Marco Verratti? . …Wawo wawo . We do hope more losses as well in the next!
I'm not surprised people were saying what an atmosphere it is at Newcastle when it comes to the best set of fans in the world Newcastle are definitely up their and no I don't support the club but their fans are the best
Just goes to show what a great atmosphere can do…other British clubs need to raise their levels.
Pure gold, they playing all Carra's jamz😂
Farmers league strikes again!!! XDDD