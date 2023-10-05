Kate Abdo, Micah and Carragher left in AWE at Newcastle's atmosphere after win! | CBS Sports



Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel react to Newcastle’s home return to the Champions League and the incredible atmosphere at St.James Park in their win over PSG.

Stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+:

Watch all the extended highlights from the UEFA Champions League HERE:

Watch the epic UCL punditry from Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher HERE:

Follow us across our social media!
○ TWITTER:
○ FACEBOOK:
○ INSTAGRAM:
○ TIK TOK:

Subscribe to our other CBS Sports Golazo channels!
○ CBS SPORT GOLAZO – EUROPE:
○ ATTACKING THIRD:
○ CBS Sports Golazo – Asia:

Home of Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

45 comentarios en “Kate Abdo, Micah and Carragher left in AWE at Newcastle's atmosphere after win! | CBS Sports

  7. John Brand

    Incredible night for Newcastle, a night that will go into history folklore, and a special night for all the fans in the stadium who can say “I was there and witnessed that memorable night Newcastle beat PSG 4-1” 👍😵‍💫⚽️⚽️⚽️

  20. Kaine Gardner

    This is how PSG plays they coast hoping teams roll over every time mbappe gets the ball. They had moments but not the work rate or heart to fight like a pl team does every week. The reverse fixture will be interesting tho, they know what we bring now. Should be interesting

  27. Johnson

    Instead of Micah saying psg never turned up, why can’t he say that Newcastle stopped there rythem and they were world class defending.

  29. Joe Brindley

    No squad works better as a team as Newcastle. No superstars on the team that are depended on to score goals. They just depend on each other to do their jobs and get it done. This team could go very far this season. I just wish they had a deeper bench as three games a week at times will wear them down. Then again, these guys are warriors and hustle the entire game so anything is possible.

  30. Sneakytacos77

    The slope and atmosphere are going to massive advantages for Newcastle in the champions league. None of these players outside England have ever played there before.

  31. biglu

    Absolute cauldron of a stadium, if they leverage the European atmosphere's like Liverpool do they could go far in Champions League.

  33. Terry Allen

    I might be slightly bias being a Geordie but in my opinion we have the best supporters ever. Great win by the Toon, HWTL

  37. Lucky7777

    This is exactly why I’ll never rate Mbozzo, dude only plays against French car salesmen and plumbers.
    Buddy turns into Mbapghost whenever the opposition has a crumb of competence

  41. Khalid Sagmani

    Where are they : Neymar, Messi and Marco Verratti? . …Wawo wawo . We do hope more losses as well in the next!

  42. Lee Hambleton

    I'm not surprised people were saying what an atmosphere it is at Newcastle when it comes to the best set of fans in the world Newcastle are definitely up their and no I don't support the club but their fans are the best

Los comentarios están cerrados.