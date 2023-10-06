Jason Cundy BLASTS Jamie O'Hara For Wanting Newcastle WIN The Champions League! 😳

TalkSPORT’s Jason Cundy is shocked to hear Jamie O’Hara would want Newcastle to win the Champions League after their victory over PSG.
Bloody hell I thought they had won it judging by the way people are reacting to the result.😂😂😂
Put the question to Newcastle fans.Regarding other teams being in their position.
Oil Classico, What a Game.
Being bitter isn’t going to stop Newcastle becoming a threat in football.
I’m Scottish, support Newcastle, but usually want British teams to do well in Europe, except utd, fk utd.
Imagine Newcastle winning it before Arsenal and Tottenham
From bottom of the to UCL winners in 3 years tops Leicesters title win imo.
I swear it's only Eglish people who are obsessed with claiming the achievements of individual teams as some kind of group triumph for "English" football
How can a Chelsea fan, who's club have bought over 20 trophies in the past 20 years (playing boring uninspiring football throughout) begrudge a club that haven't won anything for 54 years on the basis of them being "rivals". I'm so pleased that Chelsea's exploitation of FFP loopholes has self-imploded, and they're returning to their mid-table status of the 20th century.
whatever sport tiddlywinks the lots always want english teams do well
Cundy winds me up, especially when he throws digs at Spurs as I used to cheer him on from the stands. I totally agree with him here. Jamie sets himself up for being battered by him, he says the most stupid things. Well done Cundy… he deserves everything you throw at him. I am embarrassed that he is a Spurs fan.
I see what he's saying like, "we see you as a threat" and so you should.
1:27
Cundy is a simon jordon both absolute tossers
Cundy…Always the bigot!!
nah i'm with Cundy lmao
Cundy is always right about not wanting other clubs to do well.
Love this crap chelsea not be champions league for years 😂
Even as a chelsea fan i gotta agree with ohara on this one🤣 been routing for Newcastle since they got in ucl
I always want English teams to do well in Europe. Better for our game. Wanted Chelsea to win the CL in 12, Europa 13, Liverpool in all the Madrid finals, Fulham in 10, City last season. Better we do in Europe, the better the national team does. English teams becoming more dominant in Europe recently and we’re doing well internationally. We genuinely have a chance at the WC, Nations League, Euros. Forest for the trees, my friend.
Cundy – Newcastle and Spurs both wanted Maddison. He picked Spurs. Your point is invalid.
Jason you have been rattled sinse the flipping take over pal and a classic case of top 6 bull rot stop whinging😢
Jaime needs to have Shame for that take
Winning champions league before Arsenal and Spurs will be crazy!!!!
Must be a Spurs thing because I’m a Spurs fan who would also love to see Newcastle win the CL
I dont get people that want clubs other than the one that they support be successful. That defeats the purpose of supporting your own club imo
Now you know why we don’t take Spurs fans seriously. O’Hara is the apt example!
Jason is so inconsistent, on the last video he said he was happy newcastle won and what a disgrace psg were and then on here he says he wanted psg to win and newcastle to lose, stick to one answer mate
I'm sort of with cundy. I don't want them to win it but I wouldn't really care that much if they did. I would rather a British team wins it.
This is a weird english thing. Im a Bayern fan, and aside from our direct rivals, I want all german teams to do well in Europe (even Dortmund, although I dont wanna see them win UCL again, I do want them to go far, thats partly why 2013 was the perfect campaign for me)…
Just enjoy good football, its a horrible business. Just appreciate and enjoy the game as its intended
British team, what about the fans who are not from england… at the end you all are one england club fans
Nah Cundy is right here. It's not a matter of bitterness. It's about thinking what result is most likely to impact your club and any English club winning other than the one you support cwn impact your team. If we can't win the league I want city to win it not because I like them but because they are already at the top. It won't actually make them more attractive. But Arsenal winning it would increase their stock. Its just being practical.
Wanting English teams to do well isnt a bad thing
I'm with Cundy on this, why would supporters of other english clubs want another team to do well. We all know that Newcastle will buy their way to success soon. They don't need anyone else's support.
These fans behaving as tho they actually won something😢
If the team i support isnt in the competition anymore then i will happily cheer on another team or a team i like. Theres nothing wrong with that, jamie has goodness in him and not bitterness.
The days of English players playing for English clubs in Europe and cheering them on ended in the 80's, i agree with cundy, unless its your team it has no relevance who wins it
Come mon newcastle 😂Would love to newcastle win a trophy mcfc😂
simp mentality lool
Fantastic for newcastle fans and the saudi rulers but i'm with cundy on this.
Its absolutely disgusting by O hara and Im so embarrassed to be a Spurs fan right now, but most brexit people are Saudi fans these days so I guess its normal.
I thought they already won it last night!.. embarrassing 😂
I'm delighted when currently/historically dominant clubs like Man Utd (in particular), Chelsea & Man City flop in Europe. But why ANY fan (other than local rivals) would begrudge Newcastle or Brighton doing well is beyond my comprehension.
I remember when I was super tribalist about my team, then I left school
Spurs fan through and through..O'Hara what's wrong with you man! Hate to say it but Cundy is right on this one!
Really hope Newcastle don't win a thing.I'm sick of the media telling me forever that I have to like Newcastle and love everything about Geordies in general as if they're the greatest subsection of people the world has ever known.